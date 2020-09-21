Compression Therapy Market Size, Top Companies, Growth Factors, Market Status and Future Forecasts to 2027

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include 3M Health Care, ArjoHuntleigh, Bio Compression Systems, Inc., BSN Medical, Covidienplc, medi GmbH & Co KG, PAUL HARTMAN AG and SIGVARIS MANAGEMENT AG. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Global Compression Therapy Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 4.0 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 5.3% in the given forecast period.

The Global Compression Therapy Market is segmented on the lines of its product, technology and regional. Based on product segmentation it covers Pumps, bandages, stocking, tapes. Based on technology segmentation it covers static, dynamic. The Global Compression Therapy Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

Compression treatment works by applying controlled weight to the surface veins, keeping their distance across little and driving blood once more into the profound vein framework which thusly drives the blood tough towards the heart. Enhanced blood stream helps in the recuperating of dynamic ulcers and in avoiding ulcer repeats. A slow weight is being given to contaminated region or the veins which thus builds the blood stream in the veins, expands the seepage of nocuous substances, decreases agony and irritation. Generally people think that compression bandages and clothes obstruct blood flow but in reality they are designed in such a way that when used properly they assist good blood circulation.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets on Global Compression Therapy Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The Global Compression Therapy Market has been segmented as below:

By Product Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Compression Pumps its covers Intermittent & Sequential. Compression Bandages, Compression Stocking its covers Gradient & Anti- Embolism. And Compression Tapes. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Global Compression Therapy Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Global Compression Therapy Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The restraining factors of Global Compression Therapy Market are as follows:

Lack of favorable reimbursement policies

Rising threats of complications

The major driving factors of Global Compression Therapy Market are as follows:

Rising sports injuries boost demand for compression therapy products

Increase in the number of orthopedic surgeries escalates demand for compression therapy

Increasing obese population

Aging Population is developing chronic venous disorders.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

Executive Summary Compression Therapy Market– Industry Analysis Market Segmentation – By Technology

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Global Compression Therapy Market Revenue, by Technology, 2014–2024 (US$ Mn)

4.2.1. Global Static Compression Therapy Market Revenue, 2014–2024 (US$ Mn)

4.2.2. Global Dynamic Compression Therapy Market Revenue, 2014–2024 (US$ Mn)

Market Segmentation – By Product Market Segmentation – By Geography Recommendations Company Profiles

8.1. 3M Health Care

8.2. ArjoHuntleigh

8.3. Bio Compression Systems, Inc.

8.4. BSN Medical

8.5. Covidien plc

8.6. medi GmbH & Co KG

8.7. PAUL HARTMANN AG

8.8. SIGVARIS MANAGEMENT AG

