CO2 Insufflator Market 2020: Review by Business Opportunities, Top manufacturers , Industry Outlook, Market Key Facts Forecast -2026 & Capital Facts

The global CO2 Insufflator market is segregated on the basis of Type as Automatic Type and Semi-Automatic Type. Based on Application the global CO2 Insufflator market is segmented in Laparoscopy, Endoscopy, Intervention Cardiology, Radiology, and Others. Based on End-User the global CO2 Insufflator market is segmented in Hospitals, Clinics, and Other.

The global CO2 Insufflator market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The CO2 Insufflator market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

The global CO2 Insufflator Market will grow by US$ 3.2 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 4.6% in the given forecast period.

Insufflators are medical devices which delivers gas such as carbon dioxide under low pressure to open up a space within the body, usually to allow a sufficiently large viewing area during medical procedures.

The global market is primarily driven by the increase in number of ventral surgeries along with rising geriatric population globally. In addition, increasing consumption of tobacco & alcohol will also aid in supplementing the market growth. However, lack of healthcare infrastructure in developing countries might impede the market growth.

Competitive Rivalry

Olympus, US Endoscopy, Medivators (Cantel), Ease Electronics Systems, PENTAX Medical, Fujifilm, Advin Urology, Stryker, MGB Endoskopische Geräte, Vimap Technologies, and others are among the major players in the global CO2 Insufflator market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The CO2 Insufflator Market has been segmented as below:

CO2 Insufflator Market, By Type

Automatic Type

Semi-Automatic Type

CO2 Insufflator Market, By Application

Laparoscopy

Endoscopy

Intervention Cardiology

Radiology

Others

CO2 Insufflator Market, By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Other

CO2 Insufflator Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

CO2 Insufflator Market, By Company

Olympus

US Endoscopy

Medivators(Cantel)

Ease Electronics Systems

PENTAX Medical

Fujifilm

Advin Urology

Stryker

MGB Endoskopische Geräte

Vimap Technologies

The report covers:

Global CO2 Insufflator market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global CO2 Insufflator market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global CO2 Insufflator market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global CO2 Insufflator market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

Major industry players with significant revenue share include Olympus, US Endoscopy, Medivators(Cantel), Ease Electronics Systems, PENTAX Medical, Fujifilm, Advin Urology, Stryker, MGB Endoskopische Geräte, Vimap Technologies, and others.

