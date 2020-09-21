Clinical Trial Imaging Market (2019-2025) with COVID-19 After Effects Analysis by Emerging Trends, Industry Demand, Growth, Key Players

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include BioClinica Inc, Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies, ICON plc, Biomedical Systems, Intrinsic Imaging LLC, PAREXEL International Corporation, VirtualScopic Inc and Prism Clinical Imaging. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The clinical trial imaging market is expected to exceed more than US$ 1200 million by 2024 at CAGR 6.5% in given forecast period.

The Global clinical trial imaging market is segmented on the lines of its products, modality, end users and regional. The products are further segmented into software and services. Based on services segmentation it covers into system and technology, reader service, operational imaging services and design consulting. The modality market is classified into X ray, PET, CT, MRI, ultrasound, echo and others. The CT has the main share in the clinical trial imaging market. End users segmented into academic and government research institutes, medical devices manufacturers, biopharmaceutical companies, CROs and others. The clinical trial imaging market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets Global clinical trial imaging market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

Clinical imaging is essential element of the expensive research and development method of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. The usage of medical imaging is established in clinical trials, for making trials more accurate and effective. Clinical trial imaging brings information of human physiology /anatomy, changeable from incontestable interpretable information to information which is of uncertain value. The image presenting long fractured bone is basically understood rather than a sharing of uncharacterized ligand receptor in cerebral cortex is meaningless. The clinical assumptions of an image are essential in evaluating the medicine effect. Clinical imaging is used on daily base to manage, prevent, treat, detect, and various diseases or medical conditions.

The Global Clinical trial imaging Market has been segmented as below:

The Global Clinical trial imaging Market is Segmented on the lines of End-user Analysis, Product Segment Analysis, Modality Analysis and Regional Analysis. By End-user Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Academic and government research institutes sector, Medical devices manufacturers sector, Biopharmaceutical companies sector, CROs sector and Others sector. By Product Segment Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Software, Service, System and technology, Reader service, Operational imaging services and Design consulting.

By Modality Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of X ray, PET, CT, MRI, Ultrasound, Echo and Others. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for global clinical trial imaging market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for global clinical trial imaging market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The restraining factors of global clinical trial imaging market are as follows:

High implementation charge of imaging systems

The major driving factors of global clinical trial imaging market are as follows:

Rise in R&D spending

Rising number of cros

Development in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical Industries

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Clinical Trial Imaging Market, By Product and Service

7 Clinical Trial Imaging Market, By Modality

8 Clinical Trial Imaging Market, By End User

9 Clinical Trial Imaging Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia

9.5 Rest of The World (RoW)

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Bioclinica, Inc.

11.3 Parexel International Corporation

11.4 Icon PLC

11.5 Biomedical Systems Corporation

11.6 Biotelemetry, Inc.

11.7 Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies, LLC

11.8 Intrinsic Imaging LLC

11.9 Ixico PLC

11.10 Radiant Sage LLC

11.11 Worldcare Clinical, LLC

