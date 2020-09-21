Clear-Aligner Treatment Market 2020: Challenges, Growth, Types, Applications, Revenue, Insights, Growth Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast- 2025

The global Clear-Aligner Treatment market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Clear-Aligner Treatment market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.
The Clear-Aligner Treatment market is expected to exceed more than US$ 3.9 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 19.2 % in the given forecast period.
Increasing urban population, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing youth population, Rising Demand for Aesthetic Enhancement, etc. increasing prevalence of dental diseases, and technological advancements in dentistry are also expected to provide favorable conditions to the growth of the market. However, the limitations of clear aligners and grey market for dental distribution, limited insurance coverage on orthodontic treatment are creating hurdles in the growth of the global clear aligners market.
Clear aligners are an alternative to traditional braces and are designed to help arrange teeth into their proper position. Similar to braces, clear aligners use a gradual force to control the tooth movement, but without metal wires or brackets. The aligners are made of a durable plastic material and are fabricated to fit each individual’s mouth.
The global Clear-Aligner Treatment market is segregated on the basis of Application as Adults and Teenagers. Based on Type the global Clear-Aligner Treatment market is segmented in Professional Treatment and Foundation Treatment.
Competitive Rivalry
Angelalign, Danaher Ormco, Smartee, Irok, BioMers, ClearPath Orthodontics, Geniova, Clarus Company, EZ SMILE, 3M, and others are among the major players in the global Clear-Aligner Treatment market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.
The Clear-Aligner Treatment Market has been segmented as below:
Clear-Aligner Treatment Market, By Application
- Adults
- Teenagers
Clear-Aligner Treatment Market, By Type
- Professional Treatment
- Foundation Treatment
Clear-Aligner Treatment Market, By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Clear-Aligner Treatment Market, By Company
- Angelalign
- Danaher Ormco
- Smartee
- Irok
- BioMers
- ClearPath Orthodontics
- Geniova
- Clarus Company
- EZ SMILE
- 3M
The report covers:
- Global Clear-Aligner Treatment market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024
- Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024
- Global Clear-Aligner Treatment market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends
- Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Clear-Aligner Treatment market
- Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused
- Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management
- Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players
Report Scope:
The global Clear-Aligner Treatment market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends. The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics.
The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.
The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Clear-Aligner Treatment market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Angelalign, Danaher Ormco, Smartee, Irok, BioMers, ClearPath Orthodontics, Geniova, Clarus Company, EZ SMILE, 3M, and others.
