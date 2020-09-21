Clear-Aligner Treatment Market 2020: Challenges, Growth, Types, Applications, Revenue, Insights, Growth Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast- 2025

The global Clear-Aligner Treatment market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Clear-Aligner Treatment market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

The Clear-Aligner Treatment market is expected to exceed more than US$ 3.9 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 19.2 % in the given forecast period.

Increasing urban population, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing youth population, Rising Demand for Aesthetic Enhancement, etc. increasing prevalence of dental diseases, and technological advancements in dentistry are also expected to provide favorable conditions to the growth of the market. However, the limitations of clear aligners and grey market for dental distribution, limited insurance coverage on orthodontic treatment are creating hurdles in the growth of the global clear aligners market.

Clear aligners are an alternative to traditional braces and are designed to help arrange teeth into their proper position. Similar to braces, clear aligners use a gradual force to control the tooth movement, but without metal wires or brackets. The aligners are made of a durable plastic material and are fabricated to fit each individual’s mouth.

The global Clear-Aligner Treatment market is segregated on the basis of Application as Adults and Teenagers. Based on Type the global Clear-Aligner Treatment market is segmented in Professional Treatment and Foundation Treatment.

