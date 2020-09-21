What Factors Increased the Demand of “Positive Material Identification Market” At Global Level, Know More

ReportsnReports adds “Positive Material Identification Market” to its store. The Report provides in-depth analysis of the Positive Material Identification Market at global and key country level. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Positive Material Identification Market with Forecasts 2023.

The Positive Material Identification (PMI) Market is expected to grow from USD 1.99 Billion in 2018 to USD 2.89 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.79% between 2018 and 2023.

Top Companies Profiled in the Positive Material Identification Market:

Olympus (Japan)

Thermo Fisher (US)

Bruker (US)

Hitachi High Technologies Corporation (Japan)

Ametek (US)

Simadzu (Japan)

PANalytical B.V. (Netherlands)

SGS Group (Switzerland)

Bureau Veritas S.A. (France)

Intertek Group PLC (UK)

TUV SUD Group (Germany)

Element Materials Technology (UK)

TUV Rheinland AG Group (Germany)

Applus Services S.A. (Spain)

TUV Nord Group (Germany)

Tribogenics (US)

Torontech (Canada)

Sciaps (US)

QSX Instruments (US)

Xenemetrix (Israel)

The PMI services considered in the study involve only the third-party services offered by the testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) players, such as SGS, Bureau Veritas, Intertek, and TÜV SÜD. Various industry players purchasing PMI equipment for the testing of alloy and metal materials are not considered in this scope.

The adoption of XRF analyzers is huge as compared with that of OES analyzers, as XRF is the purest form of NDT, and these analyzers are less expensive than the OES analyzers. Also, the OES method results in burned marks on the objects, whereas XRF provides clean analysis.

