What Factors increased the Demand of Light Meter Market? Global Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, Key Players and more!!!

The Light Meter Market is expected to grow from USD 305.1 Million in 2018 to USD 417.4 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.47% between 2018 and 2023. This report spread across 130 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 71 tables and 43 figures are now available in this research.

Konica Minolta Sensing Americas (US)

FLIR Systems (US)

Sekonic (Japan)

Testo SE (Germany)

Hioki (Japan)

Amprobe (US)

KERN & SOHN (Germany)

B&K Precision (US)

Line Seiki (Japan)

PCE Deutschland (Germany)

Hanna Instruments (US)

Light meters can have 2 types of displays—analog and digital. Digital light meters are easy to access as they operate by eliminating the need to analyze the position of a needle in a meter, unlike analog light meters. These light meters also provide more accurate readings than analog light meters, which leads to the dominant position of this segment in the overall light meter.

The 0–200K lux range meters are likely to dominate the light meter market with larger size and higher CAGR during the forecast period as these light meters are used in a wider range of applications.

The majority of the countries in APAC are in the developing phase. The region mainly has emerging economies such as China, India, and South Korea, which are witnessing rapid rate of industrialization. Also, the majority of the market in APAC is still untapped for light meters and holds great potential.

By Company Type: Tier 1—20 %, Tier 2—45%, and Tier 3—35%

By Designation: C-Level Executives—35%, Directors—25%, and Others—40%

By Geography: Americas—45%, Europe—25%, APAC—20%, and RoW—10%

This report covers the light meter market based on display, type, lux range, application, and region. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business, products and services, and key strategies such as product launches and developments associated with the light meter market.