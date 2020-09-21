How the Laser Tracker Market will boom in next 3 years?

ReportsnReports adds “Laser Tracker Market” to its store. The Report provides in-depth analysis of the Laser Tracker Market at global and key country level. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Laser Tracker Market with Forecasts 2023.

The Laser Tracker Market is estimated to be valued at USD 290.9 Million in 2018 and is expected to be worth USD 521.6 Million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 12.39% between 2018 and 2023. This report spread across 136 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 67 tables and 37 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Laser Tracker Market:

Faro Technologies Inc. (US)

Hexagon AB (Sweden)

Automated Precision Inc. (US)

VMT GmbH (Germany)

On-Trak Photonics Inc. (US)

SGS (Switzerland)

Variation Reduction Solutions Inc. (US)

Brunson Instrument Company (US)

Hubbs Machine and Manufacturing Inc. (US)

PLX Inc. (US)

Manufacturing aircraft involves large-scale metrology, along with in-place inspection of large parts and assemblies. The most common applications of laser trackers, owing to their portability, in the aerospace industry are jig component inspection and wing component assembly. Apart from inspection, laser trackers are used for monitoring the condition of fixtures or tools and track their movements in real time.

“Europe and APAC are the major markets for laser trackers”

In 2017, Europe held the largest market share. Europe is among the world’s largest producers of motor vehicles, and the automotive industry represents the largest private investor in R&D. The European Commission supports the global technological harmonization and provides funding for R&D. The Commission monitors technical developments in enhanced passive safety requirements and considers possible inclusion of new safety features and enhanced active safety technologies.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 = 33%, Tier 2 = 45%,and Tier 3 = 22%

By Designation: C-Level Executives = 33%, Directors = 25%, and Others = 42%

By Region: North America = 35%, Europe = 29%, APAC = 24%, and RoW = 12%

Competitive Landscape of Laser Tracker Market:

1 Overview

2 Ranking Analysis of Key Players in Laser Tracker Market

3 Competitive Situations and Trends

3.1 Product Launches

3.2 Acquisitions

3.3 Expansions

Research Coverage:

The report estimates the size and growth potential of the laser tracker market across segments such as application, industry, and geography. Furthermore, the report includes market dynamics and the competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles and recent developments.