IoT Node and Gateway Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: Intel Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co ltd, NXP Semiconductors N.V,

ReportsnReports adds “IoT Node and Gateway Market” to its store. The Report provides in-depth analysis of the IoT Node and Gateway Market at global and key country level. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on IoT Node and Gateway Market with Forecasts 2026.

The Global IoT Node and Gateway Market is estimated to grow from USD 387.1 Billion in 2020 to USD 563.7 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5%. This report spread across 225 pages, profiling 15 companies and supported with 102 tables and 73 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the IoT Node and Gateway Market:

Intel Corporation (US)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (US)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (US)

Cisco Systems Inc. (US)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (US)

TE Connectivity Ltd (Switzerland)

Advantech Co. Ltd (Taiwan)

Dell Technologies (US)

Microchip Technology Inc. (US)

Notion (US)

Helium Systems Inc. (US)

Samsara Networks Inc.(US)

Beep Inc. (US)

Estimote Inc. (US)

Aaeon Technology Inc. (Taiwan)

Nexcom International Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)

STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)

Eurotech S.P.A (Italy)

Adlink Technology Inc. (Taiwan)

“Consumer electronics segment of consumer end-use application is expected to hold largest market share during forecast period”

The consumer electronics segment mainly comprises smart consumer appliances. With the evolution of consumer appliances that can connect to the Internet and smartphones, the growth of IoT technology in the consumer electronics segment is expected to receive a boost.

“BFSI segment of industrial end-use application is projected to be fastest-growing segment during forecast period”

The growth of the BFSI segment in the IoT node and gateway market for industrial is driven by the increasing adoption of mPOS. Currently, customers use different devices for financial transactions, which allow banks to view their financial information and accordingly offer different services to them.

“Building automation sub segment of industrial end-use application to hold largest share of IoT node and gateway market in 2020”

The demand for more energy-efficient solutions, enhanced security, increased venture capital funding, as well as constant efforts to improve lifestyle, have led to the development of the building automation market. Building automation, which started with wired technology, has now entered the era of wireless technologies such as ZigBee, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 20%

By Designation: Directors – 50%, Managers – 20%, Vice Presidents – 25%, and Others – 5%

By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 35%, APAC – 15%, and RoW – 10%

Competitive Landscape of IoT Node and Gateway Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 Product Launches And Developments

4.2 Partnerships, Acquisitions, Collaborations, And Agreements

