Interactive Whiteboard Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: Foxconn, Hitachi, Samsung Display, LG Display, Panasonic,

The Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market is estimated to grow from USD 4.31 Billion in 2018 to USD 5.16 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 3.69% between 2018 and 2023. This report spread across 141 pages, profiling 15 companies and supported with 69 tables and 53 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Interactive Whiteboard Market:

Foxconn (Taiwan)

Hitachi (Japan)

Samsung Display (South Korea)

LG Display (South Korea)

Panasonic (Japan)

NEC (Japan)

Ricoh (Japan)

Google (US)

Cisco (US)

Microsoft (US)

“Interactive whiteboard with screen size up to 69” is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023”

Considering today’s scenario, interactive whiteboards with a screen size up to 69” is widely adopted for different applications in the corporate sector. This high growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud storage features in IWBs used in the corporate sector.

“Interactive whiteboard market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2018 and 2023”

The high growth can be due to the increased investments by the government in the education sector and the presence of some key manufacturers such as Samsung, LG Display, Sharp Corporation, and Panasonic in the APAC region.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 = 20%, Tier 2 = 45%, and Tier 3 = 35%

By Designation: C-Level Executives = 35%, Directors= 25%, and Others=40%

By Region: North America = 45%, Europe = 25%, APAC = 20%, and RoW = 10%

Competitive Landscape of Interactive Whiteboard Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 New Product Launches

3.2 Partnerships

3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.4 Expansions

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis—market ranking of top players, value chain analysis, company profiles that provide the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of the interactive whiteboard market, high-growth regions, and market dynamics—such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.