Infrastructure Monitoring Market Analysis | By Company Profiles | Size | Share | Growth | Trends and Forecast To 2023

The Infrastructure Monitoring Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application.

The Infrastructure Market is estimated to grow from USD 1.48 Billion in 2018 to USD 3.38 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 17.93% between 2018 and 2023.

Top Companies Profiled in the Infrastructure Monitoring Market:

COWI (Denmark)

Pure Technologies (Canada)

Structural Monitoring Systems (Australia)

Acellent (US)

Geocomp (US)

Campbell Scientific (US)

Nova Metrix (US)

Geokon (US)

SIXENSE (France)

Digitexx (US)

Bridge Diagnostics (US)

Sisgeo (Italy)

RST Instruments (Canada)

AVT Reliability (UK)

Geomotion Singapore (Singapore)

Considering today’s scenario, wired infrastructure monitoring systems are widely adopted for different types of structures as they offer reliable connectivity, and there is no limitation on long-distance data transfer. Additionally, wired minoring systems are already being used for the overall assessment of numerous structures in various countries such as bridges, buildings, and dams.

This growth can be due to the rapid infrastructure building activities being undertaken in APAC, mainly China, India, and Japan where infrastructure monitoring paves the way for the modernization of infrastructure. Further, investments from the government sector are also increasing to enhance the infrastructure facility in the country.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data for Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

….And More

