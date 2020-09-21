Digital Shipyard Market 2020-2030: Siemens, Dassault Systemes, AVEVA Group Plc, Accenture, SAP and Others.

The Digital Shipyard Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Digital Shipyard Market with Forecasts 2030.

The Size of the Digital Shipyard Market is projected to grow from USD 693 Million in 2020 to USD 3,967 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2020 to 2030.

Top Companies Profiled in the Digital Shipyard Market:

Siemens (Germany)

Dassault Systemes (France)

AVEVA Group Plc (UK)

Accenture (Ireland)

SAP (Germany)

BAE Systems (UK)

Hexagon (Sweden)

Altair Engineering Inc. (US)

Wartsila (Finland)

Inmarsat Plc (UK)

IFS AB (Sweden)

Pemamek Ltd. (Finland)

Aras (US)

Kreyon Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India)

SSI (Canada)

Kuka AG (Germany)

Ibaset (US)

Prostep AG (Germany)

Kranendonk Smart Robotics (Netherlands)

Damen Shipyards Group (Netherlands)

Based on shipyard type, the commercial segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period by 2030 due to increasing maritime trade, which has resulted in a rise in the demand for commercial ships and growth of the digital shipyard market. Navantia (Spain) partnered with Siemens (Germany) for digitalized shipbuilding solutions, which is a cloud-based platform that covers the whole lifecycle process of the vessel, from its initial conception and simulation until the final phase and maintenance phase of the ship.

The process segment is expected to hold a larger share compared to other segments in the digital shipyard market. The use of disruptive technologies in various processes of the shipyard industry has enabled these processes to be more aligned, interdependent, and of high value to achieve sustainable growth.

List Of Tables:

Table 1 Usd Yearly Average Exchange Rates

Table 2 Us Naval Ships Procurement Plan – 2020

Table 3 Presidential Budget 2020 – Future Years Defense Program Funding For Shipbuilding And Conversion Navy (Scn)

Table 4 Ship Orders, By Country (2018)

Table 5 Innovations & Patent Registrations

Table 6 Digital Shipyard Market Size, By Shipyard Type, 2018–2030 (Usd Million)

Table 7 Digital Shipyard Market Size, By Technology, 2018–2030 (Usd Million)

Table 8 Digital Shipyard Market Size, By Capacity, 2018–2030 (Usd Million)

Table 9 Digital Shipyard Market Size, By Process, 2018–2030 (Usd Million)

Table 10 Digital Shipyard Market Size, By Digitalization Level, 2018–2030 (Usd Million)

…..And More

