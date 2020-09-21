Digital Inspection Market Is Growing Significantly | General Electric, MISTRAS Group, Olympus, Hexagon, Cognex and Others.

The Digital Inspection Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Digital Inspection Market with Forecasts 2023.

The Digital Inspection Market is expected to grow from USD 19.66 Billion in 2018 to USD 27.84 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2018 and 2023.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Digital Inspection Market:

General Electric (US)

MISTRAS Group (US)

Olympus (Japan)

Hexagon (Sweden)

Cognex (US)

Nikon (Japan)

Zetec (US)

FARO Technologies (US)

Basler (Germany)

OMRON (Japan)

Carl Zeiss (Germany)

Mitutoyo (Japan)

GOM (Germany)

National Instruments (US)

Keyence (Japan)

The market for NDT technology is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this market can be attributed to the continuous advancements in electronics, and automation and robotics, and the increasing adoption of IoT solutions.

The market for hardware is expected to lead the market between 2018 and 2023. The advent of new technologies has led to the development of compact and cost-effective hardware for digital inspection systems. Also, digital inspection is widely being adopted in manufacturing, electronics and semiconductor, oil & gas, energy and power sectors, among others, to maintain high-quality standards and safety at workplace.

Competitive Landscape of Digital Inspection Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Product Launches

3.2 Acquisitions and Partnerships

3.3 Contracts and Collaborations

3.4 Expansions

