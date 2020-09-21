Current Transducer Market by Technology (Open Loop, Close Loop), Application (Motor Drive, Battery Management, UPS & SMPS, Converter & Inverter)

The Current Transducer Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Current Transducer Market with Forecasts 2023.

The Global Current Transducer Market is estimated at USD 581.1 Million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.31% to reach USD 683.7 Million by 2023.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Current Transducer Market:

LEM(Switzerland)

CR Magnetic (US)

NK Technologies (US)

Veris Industries (US)

Phoenix Contact (US)

With regards to the application segment, the converter & inverter segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The major application of converters & inverters is to convert DC to AC power and vice versa. The adoption of renewable technology is driving the demand for the converter & inverter segment.

The Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest market for current transducers during the forecast period. The major driver for the current transducer market is the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources, electric vehicles, control & monitoring systems, and industrial automation.

Competitive Landscape of Current Transducer Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking of Players and Industry Concentration, 2017

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 New Product Launches

3.2 Contracts & Agreements

List of Tables:

Table 1 Current Transducer Market Snapshot

Table 2 Global Current Transducer Market Size, By Technology, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 3 Closed Loop: Current Transducer Market Size, By Region, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 4 Open Loop: Current Transducer Market Size, By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 5 Current Transducer Market Size, By Application, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 6 Motor Drive: Current Transducer Market, By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 7 Converter & Inverter: Current Transducer Market, By Region, 2016–2023, (USD Million)

Table 8 Battery Management: Current Transducer Market, By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 9 UPS & SMPS: Current Transducer Market, By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 10 Others: Current Transducer Market, By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

…..And More

