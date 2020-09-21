Electronic Shelf Label Market Future Trends, Prominent Players, Covid 19 Impact and Forecast by 2030

The major factors driving the global electronic shelf label market are the increasing awareness about these systems in the retail industry, rising rate of retail automation, and the fact that it improves the operational efficiency, with real-time product positioning.

The changing lifestyle, economic growth, and retail industry evolution have led to an increase in the demand for storage automation, which eventually has led to the rising demand for electronic shelf labels. These labels enable the complete automation of weekly price changes, which is considered one of the most challenging in-store jobs.

Additionally, the demand for electronic shelf labels would be augmented by the wider adoption of the internet of things (IoT) technology in the retail industry. The cost of the components in the LCDs are getting reduced considerably, hence, lowering the total cost of electronic shelf label.

As a result, the full-graphic e-paper category is predicted to register the highest growth rate in the electronic shelf label market during the forecast period. An advanced version of segmented e-paper, it provides various advantages, including high energy efficiency and real-time product positioning, because of its ability to project graphical objects, such as callouts and logos.