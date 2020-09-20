2020 Emmys live stream Reddit: Watch 72nd Emmy Awards

Emmys live stream. Viewers who watch the 2020 Emmy Awards will see a completely different, mostly virtual ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 Emmy Awards will be carried out in a largely remote ceremony at Staples Center in Los Angeles. They’ll air live on ABC on both coasts at 5 p.m. Pacific. They’ll also be streamed on-demand via Hulu.

HBO and Netflix go into tonight’s Primetime Emmy finale tied with 19 win apiece overall, as the latter came into the week with a record 160 nominations overall. HBO’s Watchmen and Disney+’s The Mandalorian have the most wins for an individual program so far with seven each; both are looking for more hardware in marquee categories tonight. Watchmen had a leading 26 individual nominations going into this week.

Where can I watch it if I don’t have cable?

You can watch it on Sling. You can also watch it on Hulu (free trial). People can subscribe to Hulu for as low as $5.99/month to watch the Creative Arts Emmy Awards and FX shows the day after they air on the network. If viewers are already Hulu subscribers, they might want to consider switching to the Hulu bundle. Viewers can get access to Hulu, ESPN+, and Disney+ for $12.99/month, so essentially ESPN+ is free.

How to watch the 2020 Emmys live stream from anywhere on Earth

Just because ABC isn’t available everywhere doesn’t mean you need to miss the 2020 Emmy live stream if you’re away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (a virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

2020 Emmy live streams in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch the 2020 Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The broadcast network can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you’ve already cut the cord and don’t have cable, you can watch ABC on a live TV service, like FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

2020 Emmy live streams in Canada

Canadians can watch live (and root for Schitt’s Creek) Sunday at 8 p.m. on CTV.

2020 Emmy live streams in the UK

Bad news, British TV fans. The 2020 Emmy Awards aren’t airing live on any UK channels. You can watch the taped ceremony at 11 p.m. BST the next day on Sky One, and those without Sky One can pick it up from Now TV.

Anyone who wants to watch live using the service they already pay for should check out ExpressVPN.

2020 Emmy live streams in Australia

Aussies can stay up late and watch the 2020 Emmy Awards live Monday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m AEST on Foxtel’s Fox Arena.