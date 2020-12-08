Zenit St Petersburg vs Borussia Dortmund Live Stream Free

Zenit St. Petersburg are still searching for their first win in their Champions League campaign on Matchday 6 as they host Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday. Dortmund has already qualified for the round of 16, but still have a chance to win Group F with a win over Zenit.

Zenit have lost 4 of their last 5 Champions League matches and have just a draw and are in no position to qualify for the next round and hope to end the campaign on a positive note. Meanwhile, the Black and Yellows look to end on the top of the table when the two sides come head to head at the Krestovsky Stadium. Here is our Zenit vs Dortmund prediction, Zenit vs Dortmund team news and details of how to watch Zenit vs Dortmund live.

Date : Tuesday, Dec. 8

: Tuesday, Dec. 8 Time : 12:55 p.m. ET

: 12:55 p.m. ET Location : St. Petersburg Stadium — St. Petersburg, Russia

: St. Petersburg Stadium — St. Petersburg, Russia Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Zenit+360; Draw +275; Dortmund -130 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Zenit: The team is in fourth place and out of contention ahead of Matchday 6. Zenit have finished last in their group for the 2nd consecutive season and will finish with the lowest point total in their 8 UCL appearances. They’ll be playing for pride come Tuesday and they will need a strong performance from central midfielder Aleksandr Yerokhin if they want to stop Dortmund’s attack.

Dortmund: The Bavarian side have already secured their place in the knockout rounds as they visit Zenit for the final matchday, but are looking to win consecutive Champions League away games for the first time since October 2016. The team will be without Erling Haaland but have more than enough talent to pull off the win with young American talent Gio Reyna on the pitch.

The Zenit vs Dortmund live stream will be available on the Sony Ten 2 SD & HD for telecast and will also be live on the SonyLive app. For fans who wish to follow the game’s live scores, they can follow the respective teams on social media

Venue: Krestovsky Stadium, St Petersburg, Russia

Date: Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Time: 11:25 PM IST

Zenit vs Dortmund team news

Dejan Lovren is out for Zenit St. Petersburg while Borussia Dortmund have quite a few injury concerns. Erling Haaland and Thomas Meunier have been out for long while Thomas Delaney, Mateu Morey, Manuel Akanji, Mahmoud Dahoud and Raphael Guerreiro will all miss the game due to injuries.

Zenit vs Dortmund team news – Probable playing XI

Zenit St. Petersburg probable 11 – Kerzhakov; Sutormin, Prokhin, Rakitskiy, Santos; Kuzyaev, Barrios, Erokhin; Malcom, Azmoun, Driussi

Borussia Dortmund probable 11 – Burki; Piszczek, Hummels, Zagadou; Moukoko, Hazard, Witsel, Schulz; Reyna, Reus, Sancho

Zenit vs Dortmund prediction

Zenit St. Petersburg have lost every time they’ve hosted a German opponent in the Champions League, losing to Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen in 2014 and most recently RB Leipzig in November 2019. The team will look to get rid of this stat today but face a daunting task as they have been out of form and are winless in the Champions League this season. In addition, Borussia Dortmund have been in good form and have a good roster despite their injuries. Based on our Zenit vs Dortmund prediction, the Bundesliga giants will win the game.