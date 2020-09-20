A new study offers detailed examination of Process Chillers Market 2019 to 2029

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Process Chillers market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Process Chillers market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Process Chillers market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Process Chillers market.

As per the report, the Process Chillers market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Process Chillers market are highlighted in the report. Although the Process Chillers market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Important Findings of the Report

Analysis of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the market

Competition analysis within the Process Chillers market

Notable observable trends across various regional markets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Pricing strategies and market structure of the Process Chillers market in different geographies

Regulatory and government policies impacting the Process Chillers market

Segmentation of the Process Chillers Market

This chapter of the report highlights the current market size (US$) and includes the volume analysis and forecast for various geographical regions.

The application analysis in the report offers a clear understanding of how the Process Chillers is used in different applications.

This chapter of the report throws light on the supply-demand pattern for the different products within the Process Chillers market.

competitive landscape section of the process chillers market delivers the most insightful information regarding key players in the global process chillers market. The market for process chillers is estimated to grow over the forecast period as new contenders are rising and competition with existing players is expected to increase in the next ten years.

Some of the key industries leading the global process chillers market are investing significantly on integration of advanced technology, effective design, and workflow to enhance the overall price to performance ratio of process chillers.

In Jan 2019, Trane, a leading player in the process chillers market, announced the launch of three new process chillers using refrigerant R1234ze. Trane claims that the compressor technology used in process chillers makes it 38% more efficient, making the product compliant with Eco-design regulations. Additionally, the company claimed that the refrigerants used in the system had almost no global warming potential (GWP).

In order to gain a competitive edge in the process chillers market, Daikin announced the launch of its new chiller witness tests in its newly opened facility in Italy, in August 2018. Daikin plans to use chiller witnessed tests programs to showcase its products performance under varying climatic conditions and to develop an extensive consumer base.

To capitalize on the growing demand for eco-friendly, energy-efficient, and high-performance process chillers in end-use industries, in October 2018, GEA Group launched the first-ever process chiller. It was equipped with semi-hermetic compact screw processor, named BluQ. The company claimed that BluQ utilizes small amount of ammonia to produce desired cooling efficiency, making the system a highly environment-friendly product.

In June 2018, Carrier Corporation revealed that the company is supplying process chillers for the new Elizabeth metro Line in London. A total of fifteen AquaSnap air-cooled liquid chillers from Carrier helps to meet the underground cooling needs of the project under development.

Some of the leading players operating in the global market for process chillers, include Carrier Corporation (UTC), Johnson Controls International plc., GEA Group AG, Daikin Industries, Ltd and Blue Star Ltd., among other market players.

Analysts' Viewpoint

A comprehensive view of the process chillers market has led our analysts to conclude that, the market is growing at a considerable rate, with East Asia, Europe, and South Asia holding a significant share in the global demand for process chiller. The rising processed food sector and plastic industry in developing economies such as China & India which is foreseen to bolster the process chillers demand in the foreseeable future. Owing to better price to performance ratio and suitability for large capacity applications, water cooled process chillers is expected to remain dominant over air cooled process chillers. Effective integration of design and work flow by various process chillers manufacturers will also give impetus to the global process chillers market.

Technological developments such as increasing efficiency of process chillers, long lifespan, and aftermarket services could provide timely succor as a cost effective and time saving strategy thereby increasing profit margins for market players. Companies with R&D abilities and technological competence will gain impetus and effectiveness in the process chillers market. Leading companies who are leveraging technology will continue to grow exponentially and have a considerable market revenue share. However, high installation and maintenance cost could hamper the growth of the process chillers market.

Important questions pertaining to the Process Chillers market catered to in the report:

What is the projected revenue generated by the Process Chillers market in 2018? What are the future prospects of the Process Chillers market post the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the scope for innovation in the Process Chillers market? How have government policies impacted the growth of the Process Chillers market? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

