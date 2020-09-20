Biodegradable Packaging Material Market: Potential and Niche Segments, Geographical regions and Trends 2018 to 2028

Indepth Read this Biodegradable Packaging Material Market

Competitive Landscape

The Fact.MR market research report provides detailed information about the recent developments in the biodegradable packaging material market. Readers can find comprehensive information about the leading players in the biodegradable packaging material market in order to understand the recent strategies adopted by their competitors. The companies featured in the Fact.MR report on biodegradable packaging material market include Smurfit Kappa UK Ltd., International Paper Company, WestRock Company, Mondi Limited, DS Smith PLC, Tetra Pak International S.A, Amcor Limited, Stora Enso Oyj, Toray Industries, Inc., and Kruger Inc.

The biodegradable packaging material market is expected to witness a brief flurry of merger & acquisition (M&A) activities in the upcoming years. The U.S.-based packaging company, WestRock Company has adopted a strategies to purchase it smaller rivals across the globe to improve its presence on the global platform for biodegradable packaging. The company has acquired smaller packaging companies, such as KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp, Schlüter Print Pharma Packaging, Plymouth Packaging, Inc., and Hanna Group Pty Ltd., in this year.

Another leading stakeholder in the biodegradable packaging material market, Amcor Limited and Bemis Company, Inc. announced to have entered a strategic agreement to combine in US$ 6.8 billion, to consolidate a stronger position in the consumer packaging market. Other established players in the biodegradable packaging material market, such as DS Smith plc. and Smurfit Kappa UK Ltd., have announced to have adopted strategies to leverage the recent developments in e-commerce to envisage profitable growth in the biodegradable packaging material market in the coming future.

Definition

Biodegradable packaging materials are manufactured using plant-based materials, such as paper, paperboard, and biodegradable plastic, and do not have any harmful materials. Biodegradable packaging materials are products that can be decomposed into water, carbon dioxide, and biomass without oxygen relatively faster than compostable materials.

About the Report

The Fact.MR report on the biodegradable packaging material market presents valuable insights about the potential business opportunities for biodegradable packaging material manufacturers and recent developments in the biodegradable packaging material market. On conducting a thorough market research, accurate conclusions are drawn about the growth prospects of the biodegradable packaging material market. The qualitative and quantitative information about the biodegradable packaging material market featured in the report can help biodegradable packaging material manufacturers to make appropriate business decisions in the upcoming years.

Segmentation

To provide detailed information about the biodegradable packaging material market, the Fact.MR report divides the market into four segments, such as material types, applications types, end-use industries, and regions. Based on the types of biodegradable packaging materials, the market is segmented into paper & paperboard, and plastic. Paper & paperboards are further divided into four types, i.e., coated unbleached kraft paperboard, bleached paperboard, molded fiber pulp, and recycled paper, and plastic is further divided into poly lactic acid (PLA), polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB), starch based plastics, fossil based polymer (PCL, PBAT, PBS etc.), and polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA). Other types of biodegradable packaging materials that are featured in this report are jute and wood.

The biodegradable packaging material market is segmented based on its applications types, such as trays, bags, boxes, clamshells, films, and pouches. Based on end-use industries, the biodegradable packaging material market is segmented into food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care products, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods. Furthermore, the biodegradable packaging material market is divided into seven geographic regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) & Russia, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific, and Japan.

Additional Questions Answered

Information about the biodegradable packaging material market presented in the Fact.MR report focuses the future prospects of the market. It also helps market players to adopt appropriate business strategies and make well-informed business decisions in the upcoming years. The report answers critical questions for players in the biodegradable packaging market, such as:

Which end-user industry will remain instrumental in the development of the biodegradable packaging material market during the forecast period 2018-2028?

What is boosting the adoption of biodegradable packaging materials, such as poly lactic acid (PLA) and starch-based plastics?

What are the factors triggering the growth of the biodegradable packaging material market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Which country has the most stringent regulations and certification processes for biodegradable packaging materials?

Research Methodology

A holistic approach is followed by analysts at Fact.MR while conducting a thorough research about the growth of the biodegradable packaging material market during the period 2018-2028. The qualitative and quantitative conclusions about the development of the biodegradable packaging material market featured in the report are the outcome of detailed secondary and primary market research conducted by analysts at Fact.MR.

