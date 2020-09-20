Wood Based Panels Market 2019, Analysis by Industry Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth, Development and Forecast by 2023

The global Wood Based Panels market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Wood Based Panels market is segmented into

Particleboard (PB)

Medium Density Fibreboard (MDF)

High Density Fibreboard (HDF)

Oriented Strand Board (OSB)

Plywood

Segment by Application

Furniture

Construction

Flooring

Others

Global Wood Based Panels Market: Regional Analysis

The Wood Based Panels market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Wood Based Panels market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Wood Based Panels Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Wood Based Panels market include:

Kronospan

Arauco

Daiken New Zealand

Duratex

Georgia-Pacific

Masisa

Swiss Krono Group

Norbord

Louisiana-Pacific

Weyerhaeuser

Egger

Sonae Industria

Pfleiderer

Kastamonu Entegre

Swedspan

Langboard

Finsa

Tolko

Arbec

West Fraser

GVK Novopan Industries Limited

Sahachai Particle Board

Siam Riso Wood Products

Daya

Furen

Sengong

Jianfeng

Shengda

Fenglin

Weihua

