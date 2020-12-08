Barcelona vs Juventus Live Stream Free Online Channel

Champions League Matchday 6 starts Tuesday with Group G’s top spot still needing to be decided as first-place Barcelona welcome second-place Juventus to the Camp Nou. Barca are a perfect 5-0-0 and on 15 points, while Juve are three behind with still plenty to play for. Fans across the world are hoping we get Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo after Ronaldo didn’t play in their Matchday 1 game, which Barca won in Italy, 2-0.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been going head-to-head in football for over a decade and their magnificence at the very top of the game means both are firmly in the GOAT category. Since Ronaldo left Real Madrid, this will be for the first time that the two legends will play against each other.

There was a small win for Messi when he netted from the penalty spot in Barcelona’s 2-0 win over Juventus in Turin earlier in the group phase, which Ronaldo missed because he was infected with Covid-19.

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 8

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Camp Nou — Barcelona, Spain

TV and Live stream: CBS All Access

Odds: Barca +113; Draw +255; Juve +235 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Barca: It remains to be seen how Barca approach this match after the 2-1 loss to Cadiz over the weekend. Will Ronald Koeman rest his guys or go for the group? In the order to win the group, Barca need just a draw, but they can also lose by a goal and win it on the head-to-head tiebreaker, which could come down to away goals in their meetings.

Juve: The Italian side need to win by two goals to have any chance of winning the group. A two-goal win in which they score at least three goals will be enough to clinch Group G, but easier said than done. Juve have only scored three goals once in their last six games, while Barca have only allowed three goals once this season — on Oct. 10 against Real Madrid en El Clasico.

When and where will Barcelona vs Juventus, Champions League match be played?

Barcelona will take on Juventus at Camp Nou in Barcelona on Tuesday, December 8 (1:30 am IST on December 9).

Where can I watch Barcelona vs Juventus Champions League match live in India?

The Champions League match will be telecast by Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in India. Sony Liv will provide live streaming of the match in the country.

What are the predicted line-ups for Barcelona vs Juventus, Champions League match?

Barcelona predicted XI: Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Lenglet, Alba; Pjanic, De Jong; Pedri, Messi, Coutinho; Griezmann.

Juventus predicted XI: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro; Kulusevski, Rabiot, Bentancur, Chiesa; Morata, Ronaldo.