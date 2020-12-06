Rams vs Cardinals Live Stream Free NFL Game

Keep in mind, these are an option for streaming local games and are not available for fans outside of the United States.

Other Paid Options with Free Trials

Amazon Prime Video

Starting this week, all Thursday Night Football games can be live-streamed using Amazon prime video. If you already have a prime subscription, you can stream the games at no additional charge.

Hulu

This year, fans can watch NFL games live with Hulu+LiveTV. The normal Hulu package doesn’t include NFL coverage, but users can watch ESPN, NBC, Fox, and CBS for a fee.

Price: $54.99/month

What’s missing?: NFL Redzone and NFL Network

FuboTV

Subscribers will have access to sports channels including ESPN and NFL Network. Additionally, there is an option for a 7 day free trial and for an extra $10.99, you can watch NFL Redzone too.

Price: $64.99

What’s missing?: ABC

YouTube TV

This may be the most comprehensive option for streaming NFL in 2020. With Youtube TV, you can access every channel you need for the NFL (and more). However, you will have to pay an additional $10.99 for Redzone similar to FuboTV.

Both streaming services will be available via mobile apps on Android and IOS. Moreover, fans can watch the games on their TVs using Roku, Chromecast, Android TV, Apple TV and Fire TV with both Youtube TV and FuboTV.

Price: $64.99

What’s missing?: Technically, nothing. You’ll have to pay an additional fee for Redzone, though.

Other Streaming Services

Fans can also stream games on a number of other platforms including Sling, AT&TV Now, Vidgo, and CBS All Access.

Thursday Night Football will also be available for Amazon Prime users starting from week 4. Not the worst option for casual fans who don’t need a full blown cable replacement.

Finally, DirecTV will offer a non-satellite version of NFL Sunday ticket to people living in apartments or condos. These fans will be able to watch every Sunday afternoon game live.

How To Watch NFL Games Without Cable: In today’s day and age, you can stream football games on countless platforms. In this article, we take a look at the best way to watch the NFL in 2020 without cable.

The day has finally come. After months of uncertainty and speculation, the NFL will indeed kickoff today as the Texans travel to Arrowhead to take on the defending champions.

Apart from the 16,000 fans who will be at the stadium, the majority of fans will be watching the broadcast on NBC. If you don’t fall under either of these categories, you’re probably wondering: where can I watch NFL games in 2020 without cable?

NFL Live Streams Reddit

