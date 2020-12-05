Georgia vs Fiji Live Stream Reddit: Autumn Nations 2020 Rugby Stream 4K

Fiji will finally get a crack in the Autumn Nations Cup after missing the entire group stage due to COVID-19 restrictions.

A mass outbreak among the squad derailed their campaign, with each of the other three teams in the group earning 28-0 wins due to the postponements.

However, finals weekend gives Fiji the chance finish above the bottom as they take on Georgia in a seventh-place showdown.

Georgia finished bottom of their group, as expected, with three tough defeats to their name.

Both teams will be determined to rack up a win against similarly ranked opposition so this could be an enticing affair.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Georgia v Fiji on TV and online.

When is Georgia v Fiji on TV?

Georgia v Fiji will take place on Saturday 5th December 2020.

Check out our Autumn Nations Cup fixtures guide for the latest times and information for every match.

What time is kick-off?

Georgia v Fiji will kick off at 12pm.

There are several Autumn Nations Cup rugby games taking place this week including England v France.

What TV channel is Georgia v Fiji on?

The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

How to live stream Georgia v Fiji online

Amazon Prime Video will show coverage of the game live from 11am.

You can take advantage of their 30-day free trial which incl