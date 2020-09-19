Lubin vs Gausha Live Stream Free Reddit, Boxing News

Cool Bloddy Time! Tonight Big Boxing News: Tow Bomb Player Lubin vs Gausha Live Stream Reddit Free Boxing tonight Showtime Boxing is back tonight at 9 pm ET with a three-fight card from the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, with Erickson Lubin and Terrell Gausha meeting in the 12-round main event, a WBC junior middleweight title eliminator.

Erickson Lubin and Terrell Gausha battle in a WBC junior middleweight title eliminator on Saturday, Sept. 19.

Former junior middleweight title challengers lock horns on Saturday night from the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Conn., as Erickson Lubin meets Terrell Gausha in a WBC title eliminator. Since coming up short against Jermell Charlo for the WBC belt in October 2017, Lubin has inserted himself back into the conversation in a deep 154-pound weight class by reeling off four consecutive victories, with three of those coming inside the distance. In his last time out, the 24-year beat Nathaniel Gallimore by unanimous decision. While giving props to Gausha for what he has accomplished, Lubin feels he’s only a roadblock to securing another crack at a world title. “I respect him as a fighter, but I don’t think Gausha is on my level,” Lubin said in a press release. “He’s standing in my way of becoming a world champion, so I need to take care of business Saturday night, and look good doing it. I have to make a statement in this fight.” Gausha challenged Erislandy Lara for the WBA title in October 2017 but came up short, losing via unanimous decision. The Ohio native has only fought twice in the aftermath of the Lara fight; a first-round TKO win over Joey Hernandez and a split draw with former world champion Austin Trout in May 2019. Gausha thinks Lubin is the fighter he needs on his resume to put the junior middleweight division on notice. “This fight is a chance to send a message to all the other fighters at 154 pounds,” Gausha stated in a press release. “I want to control every round against Lubin, and if I get him hurt, I’ll be looking to get him out of there. I’m planning to show the gap between us as fighters. He was the one to call for this fight, but anyone who plays with my name, I make sure to send for them.” Here’s a complete guide to the Lubin vs. Gausha card. WHAT TIME IS ERICKSON LUBIN VS. TERRELL GAUSHA? Date: Saturday, Sept. 19

Saturday, Sept. 19 Time: 9:15 p.m. ET (main card)

9:15 p.m. ET (main card) Main event: 11 p.m. ET (approximate) HOW TO WATCH LUBIN VS. GAUSHA Showtime, Sho.com Lubin vs. Gausha is available on Showtime and can be streamed on Sho.com. HOW MUCH DOES LUBIN VS. GAUSHA COST? The Erickson Lubin vs. Terrell Gausha fight is not on pay-per-view and is available only on Showtime. WHERE IS THE LUBIN VS. GAUSHA FIGHT? Lubin will fight Gausha at Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Conn. It will mark the first time Lubin and Gausha have fought at the venue. ERICKSON LUBIN RECORD AND BIO Name: Erickson Lubin

Erickson Lubin Nationality: American

American Born: Oct. 1, 1995

Oct. 1, 1995 Height: 5-9½

5-9½ Reach: 74½ inches

74½ inches Total fights: 23

23 Record: 20-1 with 16 knockouts TERRELL GAUSHA RECORD AND BIO Name: Terrell Gausha

Terrell Gausha Nationality: American

American Born: Sept. 9, 1987

Sept. 9, 1987 Height: 5-10

5-10 Reach: 72 inches

72 inches Total fights: 23

23 Record: 21-1-1 with 10 knockouts ERICKSON LUBIN VS. TERRELL GAUSHA CARD Erickson Lubin vs. Terrell Gausha in WBC Junior Middleweight title eliminator

Tugstsogt Nyambayar vs. Eduardo Ramirez in a WBC Featherweight title eliminator

Jaron Ennis vs. Juan Carlos Abreu; Welterweights

“These are great fights to get me ready for another title shot,” Lubin said this week. “Fighting for a title at such a young age did a lot for my game. It helped me get to that next level. This next go-around for the title will definitely be different. I feel like I’m at my best right now.

“I’m fighting for that mandatory spot for the winner of Jermell Charlo vs. Jeison Rosario and I’m looking forward to getting in the ring to fight one of those guys. I’m excited to fight for not just one strap, but all three. I’m not just chasing Jermell Charlo. I’m chasing those titles. If he wins, so be it. I want those belts.”

Lubin vs Gausha Live Stream Reddit

Reddit is one of the latest trends to watch Lubin vs Gausha matches on the internet. You can find the links or the subreddits to watch the match between Lubin vs Gausha. You have to search for the official Reddit stream for the Boxing and choose the correct links of good quality. Advertisements are not displayed on Reddit. Reddit can also be easily used on the app for Android and iPhone users.

ESPN+

Bringing to you a company that has been running for decades for now, the ESPN+ is far ahead of the competition. Besides the official ESPN broadcaster, they have launched an all-new ESPN+ service for the modern generation.

Using the application, you can watch any number of sports without even a single issue. Here, all you require is a good speed net connection and a compatible device. After which, you can simply buy plans of ESPN+ and start watching sports, right away.

Also, in terms of the pricing, ESPN+ pricing starts from $4.99 per month whereas you can avail some of the best plans at cheapest prices. Coming down towards the streaming quality, the company has got their servers widespread in different locations.

With this, you will not face any lags, interruption and the entire streaming experience will be pretty much fast and smooth.

Lastly, ESPN+ offers different days of free trial periods. Therefore, before taking their services, you can actually test them using trial periods. After your confirmation, you can then purchase their plans, without an issue.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Fubo TV

Next on the list is the fuboTV, which is the most admired sports channel. It has a main bundle “fubo” with a lot of channels that are featured in it. There is a possibility of adding more channel packs and premium networks. Even though the best build is already included in the subscription page under the Ultra pack, check that one out as well. The package consists of NBC, NBC Sports, CNBC, and Telemundo, so you don’t have to look elsewhere. So, our suggestion to you is to go ahead and get the subscription to fubo and include all the cool channel packs that you need, plus the fubo Extra.

fuboTV provides its users with a cloud DVR storage space of 30 hours, if they want more, they can increase up to 500 hours of storage space at an extra payment of $9.99 per month. This gives you a chance to record a lot of games. The platform also has the ability to stream on two screens at a time for a single account, users can also add a third screen at a slightly added fee. Read our fuboTV review and then make the decision.

Sling TV

Even more, alike other streaming services, Sling TV also offers the marvelous DVR feature. Using such an outstanding feature, you can simply record shows. After this, you can go ahead and watch games at your preferred time.

What’s more? Sling TV even delivers the amazing 7-Days of Free trial period. Using the free trial period, you can test everything about Sling TV services. After testing, you can effectively buy their paid plans.

YouTube TV

As and when the years are going, YouTube TV have increased their plans to some right extents. But, with the amount of streaming quality they offer, the plans seem to be a smaller thing.

In 2019, YouTube TV base package starts from $49.99 per month which you can avail and watch unlimited sports and TV shows. Right from watching the fantastic soccer matches to baseball ones, YouTube TV is a far better choice.

Also, along with each of their packages, the company offers some sorts of features. The amount of features present on YouTube TV services certainly amplifies the entire streaming experience.

Further, with YouTube TV, you don’t really need to worry about the device support even for a second. They offer fantastic device support, whereas you can choose from the latest to older devices.

Hulu TV

Being a not so popular streaming service, Hulu TV is constantly on the learning curve. At the pricing of $35 per month, the company is offering much more than expected. Their plan comes with tons of channels of different categories.

Be it channels of live sports or you are eager to watch entertainment shows, Hulu TV is the one-stop destination.

Further, with Hulu TV, you can expect decent video quality which will definitely need a faster speed net connection.

Additionally, their device support is impeccable and all you require is a good latest device to stream videos via Hulu TV.

Last but not least, if you are eager to test their services, the company does comes with some sorts of streaming options. With this, you can effectively test their services and if things go well, you can purchase their premium plans.