Soil Amendments Market by Type (Organic and Inorganic), Soil Type (Loam, Clay, Silt, and Sand), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and Oilseeds & Pulses), Form, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025

The Global Soil Amendments Market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.7 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 6.2 Billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 10.7%. This report spread across 161 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 106 Tables and 38 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Soil Amendments Market:

BASF SE (Germany)

UPL (India)

FMC Corporation (US)

Nufarm (Australia)

Adama (Israel)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Bayer (Germany)

Novozymes A/S (Denmark)

Agrinos (Norway)

T.Stanes & Company (India)

Lallemand Inc. (Canada)

SA Lime & Gypsum (South Africa)

Timac Agro (France)

Biosoil Farms (US)

Profile Products LLC (US)

The Fertrell Company (US)

Haifa Group (Israel)

Symborg (Spain)

Soil Technologies Corporation (US)

Delbon (France)

The application of organic matter as a key substrate for agricultural crops and beneficial microorganisms is gaining the interest of plant pathologists, agronomists, regulators, and growers. These organic inputs provide vigor and nutrients to the soil, leading to a considerable change in the root environment, which is appropriate for the survival of crops and the proliferation of microorganisms.

By crop type, the soil amendments market is segmented as cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and other crop types. The dominance of the fruits & vegetables segment is attributed to the increasing consumption of soil amendments for these crops, particularly in the Asia Pacific and North American countries. The use of soil amendments on fruits and vegetables helps to increase the organic content of the soil and enhances the root growth.

By form, the soil amendments market is segmented into liquid and dry. The liquid form is projected to remain the most popular technique among farmers due to its effectiveness in the application of soil amendments and associated benefits, such as high application capability and efficacy rate over dry forms.

Competitive Landscape of Soil Amendments Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 New Product Launches

3.2 Expansions

3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.4 Partnerships & Agreements

Research Coverage:

This report segments the soil amendments market, on the basis of type, crop type, soil type, form, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, patent analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the soil amendments market, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.