Smart Sensor Market by Type (Temperature & Humidity, Pressure, Touch, Motion & Occupancy, Water, Position, Light, and Others), Technology (MEMS, CMOS), Component (ADC, DAC, Microcontroller) – Global Forecast to 2025

The Global Smart Sensor Market size is projected to grow from USD 36.6 Billion in 2020 to USD 87.6 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 19.0%. This report spread across 220 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 113 Tables and 54 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Smart Sensor Market:

Infineon Technologies (Germany)

Microchip Technology(US)

Analog Devices (US)

TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

Eaton Corporation (Ireland)

Honeywell (US)

NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

Emerson Electric (US)

ABB (Switzerland)

Siemens(Germany)

Robert Bosch (Germany)

TDK Corporation (Japan)

General Electric (US)

Legrand (France)

Vishay Precision Group (US)

Balluff(Switzerland)

Airmar Technology Corporation (US)

Memsic (US)

Sensirion (Switzerland)

The market for pressure sensor type is expected to hold the largest size during the forecast period. Smart pressure sensors play a significant role in smart cars and smart homes. One of the essential features of a smart car is the airbag that requires smart pressure sensors to function.

The consumer electronics industry is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2020. The consumer electronics sector is a rapidly changing and dynamic industry with increasing competition among market players. Currently, manufacturers of consumer electronics are under enormous pressure to bring unique and differentiated products into the market. Smart sensors such as motion, temperature, image, touch, and pressure sensors are among the important components utilized in all these products to ensure comfort and control for the user.

Americas would dominate the global smart sensor industry in 2020. In the Americas, the US is the largest market in terms of the consumption and production of smart sensors, as most of the major market players have set up their manufacturing units in the US. Moreover, automotive and consumer electronics are well-established industries in the region, which contribute most to the growth of the smart sensor market in the Americas.

Competitive Landscape of Smart Sensor Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis of Smart Sensors

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Companies)

5 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Companies)

6 Competitive Situations and Trends

6.1 Product Launches

6.2 Collaborations

6.3 Divestments

6.4 Acquisitions

Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the global Smart sensor market based on application, operation, 3D type, technology, industry, components, connectivity, and geography. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the Smart sensor industry and forecasts the same till 2025.