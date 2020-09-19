Maleic Anhydride Market by Raw Materials (N-butane and Benzene), Application (Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR), 1,4-butanediol (1,4-BDO), Lubricating Oil Additives, and Copolymers) – Global Forecast to 2024

RnRMarketresearch adds “Maleic Anhydride Market” to its store. The Report provides in-depth analysis of the Maleic Anhydride Market at global and key country level. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Maleic Anhydride Market with Forecasts 2024.

Access Sample Research Report (TOTALLY FREE) @ https://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample?rname=472252

The Maleic Anhydride Market size is projected to reach USD 3.5 Billion by 2024 from USD 2.8 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.5%. This report spread across 157 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 117 Tables and 43 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Maleic Anhydride Market:

Huntsman International LLC (US)

Changzhou Yabang Chemical Co. Ltd. (China)

Shanxi Qiaoyou Chemical Co. Ltd. (China)

Changzhou Yabang Chemical Co. Ltd. (China)

Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical (China)

Polynt-Reichhold Group (Italy)

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

LANXESS (Germany)

Gulf Advanced Chemical Industries Co. Ltd. (GACIC) (Saudi Arabia)

Ningbo Jiangning Chemical Co. Ltd. (China)

Global Ispat Koksna Industrija d.o.o. Lukavac (GIKIL) (Bosnia & Herzegovina)

MOL Plc (Hungary)

Avail 25% Discount on this research report @ https://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/purchase?rname=472252

N-butane is projected to be the larger raw material segment in the global maleic an hydride market from 2019 to 2024. N-butane-based maleic an hydride is the most widely used maleic an hydride owing to its less environmental effects and relatively lower price. The production of maleic an hydride from n-butane does not result in the formation of toxic by-products and gaseous emissions.

UPR is expected to be the largest application segment of the global maleic an hydride market from 2019 to 2024. The increase in demand for UPR from emerging economies, such as China and India, is driving the market for UPR. This growth is mainly due to the increasing applicability of this resin in various industry verticals, owing to its high-strength fiber-based properties, easy availability, and low-cost price range.

APAC is the largest maleic an hydride market owing to the growing domestic demand, increasing income levels, rapid industrialization, and urbanization in the region. The market in the region is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape of Maleic Anhydride Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

2.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

2.1.1 Visionary Leaders

2.1.2 Innovators

2.1.3 Emerging Companies

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises)

3.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

3.1.1 Progressive Companies

3.1.2 Starting Blocks

3.1.3 Responsive Companies

4 Market Share Analysis

4.1 Huntsman International LLC (US)

4.2 Changzhou Yabang Chemical Co., LTD. (China)

4.3 Shanxi Qiaoyou Chemical Co., LTD. (China)

5 Supply-Chain Analysis

6 Key Consumers of Maleic Anhydride

6.1 UPR

6.2 1,4-BDO

6.3 Lubricating Oil Additives

6.4 List of Companies Manufacturing Maleic Anhydride, UPR, 1,4-BDO, and Lubricating Oil Additives

7 Growth Strategies & Developments

7.1 Expansions

7.2 Acquisitions

7.3 Mergers

Ask Question @ https://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/inquire-before-buying?rname=472252

Reason to access this report:

This research report is focused on various levels of analysis—industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the maleic an hydride market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.