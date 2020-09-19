North America Animal Feed Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Form (Pellets, Crumbles, Mash, and Others), Livestock (Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aquaculture, and Others), and Country

The North America animal feed market was valued at US$ 85,635.32 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 118,570.29 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019-2027.

Animal feed is the food grown to nourish poultry and livestock. Animal feed is produced by selecting and blending feed ingredients to offer highly nutritious diets that promote the health of animals and improve the quality of end products such as milk, wool, eggs, and meat. Animal feeds can be broadly groped as concentrates or roughages. Concentrates include high in energy value food Forms such as fats, cereal grains, high-protein oil meals or cakes, by-products from processing of sugarcane, sugar beets, animals, and fish. While roughages include hays, straw, silage, root crops, pasture grasses, stover (cornstalks), and others.

Key Players:

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

2. Cargill Inc.

3. Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc

4. Evonik Industries AG

5. Land O’Lakes, Inc.

6. New Hope Group Co. Ltd.

7. Nutreco NV

8. Perdue Farms, Inc.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Animal Feed Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Animal Feed Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Animal Feed Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Animal Feed Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Animal Feed Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global Animal Feed Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

