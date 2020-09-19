Sperm Bank Market 2020 by Donor Type (Known & Anonymous), By Services (Semen Analysis, Genetic consultation, and Storage), By Technique and By Region (NA, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW)

Sperm Bank is a repository of sperms that are collected from men known as sperm donors. These are used by women who wish to get pregnant either via IVF procedures. These banks are a source of providing healthy sperms to women, couples who want to have children other than their sexual partners owing to various reasons.

Based on the data collected by the European sperm bank approximately 35% of their clients are infertile couples, thus opting for these banks as a source. The key drivers for the industry are the growing number of infertile couples, same-sex couples, and single women who wish to be a parent. The average marriageable age for women in on an increase, which is inversely proportional to the fertility rate in women. The fertility rate in women decreases as they age.

Key Players:

Cryos International Sperm Bank, FairFax Cryobank, Androcryos, New England Cryogenic Center, Inc. and others

Generally, the donors can be broadly categorized into two types i.e. known and anonymous. While most of the donations are anonymous in nature in the U.S, there is a higher remuneration for known donors. In terms of domination, the known donors are in very high demand because clients wish to know basic donor information. It is expected that the known donor revenue share will continue to grow; however, a slow-paced growth can be expected for the anonymous donors. The demand-supply gap for the known donors will drastically affect the revenues of this market to improve in the future.

The major services in this category are semen analysis, storage and genetic consultation. Semen analysis has dominated the revenue generation. There is a high demand for analyzing good quality semen that is required for artificial insemination. However, the sperm storage market is anticipated to grow during the study period. Genetic consultation will also witness significant growth owing to better collaboration between hospitals, fertility clinics and sperm banks.

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

Historical Year – 2014 & 2016

Base Year – 2017

Estimated Year – 2018

Projected Year – 2025

