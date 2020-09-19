Cloud Kitchen Market 2020 Astounding Growth in Worldwide with major key players Kitchen United, Rebel Foods, DoorDash Kitchen, Zuul Kitchen, Keatz, Kitopi

The global kitchen market size was valued at $43.1billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $71.4billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 12.0% from 2021 to 2027. Cloud kitchens are delivery-only kitchens which can be owned by a brand or third party working with various brands. Brands which are using cloud kitchens can also operate virtual restaurant or brick-and-mortar restaurant. Moreover, on the flip side brick-and-mortar restaurants are using separate cloud kitchen to provide more efficient delivery. Furthermore, rise in utilization of independent cloud kitchens by grocery stores, restaurant brands and multi-branded restaurants have augmented the growth of the cloud kitchen market.

Key Players:

Kitchen United

Rebel Foods

DoorDash Kitchen

Zuul Kitchen

Keatz

Kitopi

Ghost Kitchen Orlando

Dahmakan

Starbucks (Star Kitchen) and Cloud Kitchen.

The cloud kitchen market is segmented into type, product type, nature, and region. By type, the market is categorized into kitchen, commissary/shared kitchen, and kitchenpods. By product type, it is categorized into burger/sandwich, pizza/pasta, chicken, seafood, Mexican/Asian food and others. By nature, it is bifurcated into franchised and standalone. By region, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)

