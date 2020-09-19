Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Market is Booming Worldwise by key players: Arla Foods, Agropur Cooperative, Glanbia PLC, Fonterra, FrieslandCampina, Lactalis Ingredients, Valio, Foremost Farms, DMK Group, Leprino Foods, Euroserum, Devondale Murray Goulburn, Hilmar Cheese Company, Carbery Group, Milk Specialties, Westland Milk Products, SachsenMilch

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Market Research Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Arla Foods, Agropur Cooperative, Glanbia PLC, Fonterra, FrieslandCampina, Lactalis Ingredients, Valio, Foremost Farms, DMK Group, Leprino Foods, Euroserum, Devondale Murray Goulburn, Hilmar Cheese Company, Carbery Group, Milk Specialties, Westland Milk Products, SachsenMilch Market Segment by Product Type: , Whey Protein Concentrate 35%, Whey Protein Concentrate 50%, Whey Protein Concentrate 65%, Whey Protein Concentrate 80%, Whey Protein Concentrate 100% Market Segment by Application: , Foods & Beverages, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Infant Nutrition, Animal Feed, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) market

TOC

1 Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC)

1.2 Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Whey Protein Concentrate 35%

1.2.3 Whey Protein Concentrate 50%

1.2.4 Whey Protein Concentrate 65%

1.2.5 Whey Protein Concentrate 80%

1.2.6 Whey Protein Concentrate 100%

1.3 Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Foods & Beverages

1.3.3 Personal Care and Cosmetics

1.3.4 Infant Nutrition

1.3.5 Animal Feed

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Industry

1.6 Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Market Trends 2 Global Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Global Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Price by Application (2015-2020) 6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Business

6.1 Arla Foods

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Arla Foods Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Arla Foods Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Arla Foods Products Offered

6.1.5 Arla Foods Recent Development

6.2 Agropur Cooperative

6.2.1 Agropur Cooperative Corporation Information

6.2.2 Agropur Cooperative Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Agropur Cooperative Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Agropur Cooperative Products Offered

6.2.5 Agropur Cooperative Recent Development

6.3 Glanbia PLC

6.3.1 Glanbia PLC Corporation Information

6.3.2 Glanbia PLC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Glanbia PLC Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Glanbia PLC Products Offered

6.3.5 Glanbia PLC Recent Development

6.4 Fonterra

6.4.1 Fonterra Corporation Information

6.4.2 Fonterra Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Fonterra Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Fonterra Products Offered

6.4.5 Fonterra Recent Development

6.5 FrieslandCampina

6.5.1 FrieslandCampina Corporation Information

6.5.2 FrieslandCampina Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 FrieslandCampina Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 FrieslandCampina Products Offered

6.5.5 FrieslandCampina Recent Development

6.6 Lactalis Ingredients

6.6.1 Lactalis Ingredients Corporation Information

6.6.2 Lactalis Ingredients Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Lactalis Ingredients Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Lactalis Ingredients Products Offered

6.6.5 Lactalis Ingredients Recent Development

6.7 Valio

6.6.1 Valio Corporation Information

6.6.2 Valio Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Valio Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Valio Products Offered

6.7.5 Valio Recent Development

6.8 Foremost Farms

6.8.1 Foremost Farms Corporation Information

6.8.2 Foremost Farms Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Foremost Farms Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Foremost Farms Products Offered

6.8.5 Foremost Farms Recent Development

6.9 DMK Group

6.9.1 DMK Group Corporation Information

6.9.2 DMK Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 DMK Group Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 DMK Group Products Offered

6.9.5 DMK Group Recent Development

6.10 Leprino Foods

6.10.1 Leprino Foods Corporation Information

6.10.2 Leprino Foods Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Leprino Foods Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Leprino Foods Products Offered

6.10.5 Leprino Foods Recent Development

6.11 Euroserum

6.11.1 Euroserum Corporation Information

6.11.2 Euroserum Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Euroserum Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Euroserum Products Offered

6.11.5 Euroserum Recent Development

6.12 Devondale Murray Goulburn

6.12.1 Devondale Murray Goulburn Corporation Information

6.12.2 Devondale Murray Goulburn Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Devondale Murray Goulburn Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Devondale Murray Goulburn Products Offered

6.12.5 Devondale Murray Goulburn Recent Development

6.13 Hilmar Cheese Company

6.13.1 Hilmar Cheese Company Corporation Information

6.13.2 Hilmar Cheese Company Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Hilmar Cheese Company Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Hilmar Cheese Company Products Offered

6.13.5 Hilmar Cheese Company Recent Development

6.14 Carbery Group

6.14.1 Carbery Group Corporation Information

6.14.2 Carbery Group Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Carbery Group Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Carbery Group Products Offered

6.14.5 Carbery Group Recent Development

6.15 Milk Specialties

6.15.1 Milk Specialties Corporation Information

6.15.2 Milk Specialties Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Milk Specialties Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Milk Specialties Products Offered

6.15.5 Milk Specialties Recent Development

6.16 Westland Milk Products

6.16.1 Westland Milk Products Corporation Information

6.16.2 Westland Milk Products Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Westland Milk Products Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Westland Milk Products Products Offered

6.16.5 Westland Milk Products Recent Development

6.17 SachsenMilch

6.17.1 SachsenMilch Corporation Information

6.17.2 SachsenMilch Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 SachsenMilch Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 SachsenMilch Products Offered

6.17.5 SachsenMilch Recent Development 7 Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC)

7.4 Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Distributors List

8.3 Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Customers 9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

