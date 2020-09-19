LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Intelligent Agriculture Market Research Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Intelligent Agriculture market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Intelligent Agriculture market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Intelligent Agriculture market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

AeroFarms, Gotham Greens, Plenty (Bright Farms), Lufa Farms, Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture, Green Sense Farms, Garden Fresh Farms, Mirai, Sky Vegetables, TruLeaf, Urban Crops, Sky Greens, GreenLand, Scatil, Jingpeng, Metropolis Farms, Plantagon, Spread, Sanan Sino Science, Nongzhong Wulian, Vertical Harvest, Infinite Harvest, FarmedHere, Metro Farms, Green Spirit Farms, Indoor Harvest, Sundrop Farms, Alegria Fresh Market Segment by Product Type: , Hydroponics, Aeroponics, Others Market Segment by Application: , Vegetable Cultivation, Fruit Planting, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Intelligent Agriculture market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Intelligent Agriculture market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Intelligent Agriculture industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Intelligent Agriculture market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Intelligent Agriculture market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Intelligent Agriculture market

TOC

1 Intelligent Agriculture Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Intelligent Agriculture

1.2 Intelligent Agriculture Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Intelligent Agriculture Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Hydroponics

1.2.3 Aeroponics

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Intelligent Agriculture Segment by Application

1.3.1 Intelligent Agriculture Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Vegetable Cultivation

1.3.3 Fruit Planting

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Intelligent Agriculture Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Intelligent Agriculture Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Intelligent Agriculture Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Intelligent Agriculture Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Intelligent Agriculture Industry

1.6 Intelligent Agriculture Market Trends 2 Global Intelligent Agriculture Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Intelligent Agriculture Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Intelligent Agriculture Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Intelligent Agriculture Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Intelligent Agriculture Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Intelligent Agriculture Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Intelligent Agriculture Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Intelligent Agriculture Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Intelligent Agriculture Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Intelligent Agriculture Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Intelligent Agriculture Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Intelligent Agriculture Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Intelligent Agriculture Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Intelligent Agriculture Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Intelligent Agriculture Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Intelligent Agriculture Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Intelligent Agriculture Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Intelligent Agriculture Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Intelligent Agriculture Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Intelligent Agriculture Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Intelligent Agriculture Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Intelligent Agriculture Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Intelligent Agriculture Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Agriculture Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Agriculture Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Agriculture Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Intelligent Agriculture Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Intelligent Agriculture Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Intelligent Agriculture Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Intelligent Agriculture Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Intelligent Agriculture Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Global Intelligent Agriculture Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Intelligent Agriculture Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Intelligent Agriculture Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Intelligent Agriculture Price by Application (2015-2020) 6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Intelligent Agriculture Business

6.1 AeroFarms

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 AeroFarms Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 AeroFarms Intelligent Agriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 AeroFarms Products Offered

6.1.5 AeroFarms Recent Development

6.2 Gotham Greens

6.2.1 Gotham Greens Corporation Information

6.2.2 Gotham Greens Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Gotham Greens Intelligent Agriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Gotham Greens Products Offered

6.2.5 Gotham Greens Recent Development

6.3 Plenty (Bright Farms)

6.3.1 Plenty (Bright Farms) Corporation Information

6.3.2 Plenty (Bright Farms) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Plenty (Bright Farms) Intelligent Agriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Plenty (Bright Farms) Products Offered

6.3.5 Plenty (Bright Farms) Recent Development

6.4 Lufa Farms

6.4.1 Lufa Farms Corporation Information

6.4.2 Lufa Farms Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Lufa Farms Intelligent Agriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Lufa Farms Products Offered

6.4.5 Lufa Farms Recent Development

6.5 Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture

6.5.1 Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture Corporation Information

6.5.2 Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture Intelligent Agriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture Products Offered

6.5.5 Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture Recent Development

6.6 Green Sense Farms

6.6.1 Green Sense Farms Corporation Information

6.6.2 Green Sense Farms Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Green Sense Farms Intelligent Agriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Green Sense Farms Products Offered

6.6.5 Green Sense Farms Recent Development

6.7 Garden Fresh Farms

6.6.1 Garden Fresh Farms Corporation Information

6.6.2 Garden Fresh Farms Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Garden Fresh Farms Intelligent Agriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Garden Fresh Farms Products Offered

6.7.5 Garden Fresh Farms Recent Development

6.8 Mirai

6.8.1 Mirai Corporation Information

6.8.2 Mirai Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Mirai Intelligent Agriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Mirai Products Offered

6.8.5 Mirai Recent Development

6.9 Sky Vegetables

6.9.1 Sky Vegetables Corporation Information

6.9.2 Sky Vegetables Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Sky Vegetables Intelligent Agriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Sky Vegetables Products Offered

6.9.5 Sky Vegetables Recent Development

6.10 TruLeaf

6.10.1 TruLeaf Corporation Information

6.10.2 TruLeaf Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 TruLeaf Intelligent Agriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 TruLeaf Products Offered

6.10.5 TruLeaf Recent Development

6.11 Urban Crops

6.11.1 Urban Crops Corporation Information

6.11.2 Urban Crops Intelligent Agriculture Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Urban Crops Intelligent Agriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Urban Crops Products Offered

6.11.5 Urban Crops Recent Development

6.12 Sky Greens

6.12.1 Sky Greens Corporation Information

6.12.2 Sky Greens Intelligent Agriculture Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Sky Greens Intelligent Agriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Sky Greens Products Offered

6.12.5 Sky Greens Recent Development

6.13 GreenLand

6.13.1 GreenLand Corporation Information

6.13.2 GreenLand Intelligent Agriculture Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 GreenLand Intelligent Agriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 GreenLand Products Offered

6.13.5 GreenLand Recent Development

6.14 Scatil

6.14.1 Scatil Corporation Information

6.14.2 Scatil Intelligent Agriculture Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Scatil Intelligent Agriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Scatil Products Offered

6.14.5 Scatil Recent Development

6.15 Jingpeng

6.15.1 Jingpeng Corporation Information

6.15.2 Jingpeng Intelligent Agriculture Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Jingpeng Intelligent Agriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Jingpeng Products Offered

6.15.5 Jingpeng Recent Development

6.16 Metropolis Farms

6.16.1 Metropolis Farms Corporation Information

6.16.2 Metropolis Farms Intelligent Agriculture Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Metropolis Farms Intelligent Agriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Metropolis Farms Products Offered

6.16.5 Metropolis Farms Recent Development

6.17 Plantagon

6.17.1 Plantagon Corporation Information

6.17.2 Plantagon Intelligent Agriculture Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 Plantagon Intelligent Agriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Plantagon Products Offered

6.17.5 Plantagon Recent Development

6.18 Spread

6.18.1 Spread Corporation Information

6.18.2 Spread Intelligent Agriculture Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.18.3 Spread Intelligent Agriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Spread Products Offered

6.18.5 Spread Recent Development

6.19 Sanan Sino Science

6.19.1 Sanan Sino Science Corporation Information

6.19.2 Sanan Sino Science Intelligent Agriculture Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.19.3 Sanan Sino Science Intelligent Agriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 Sanan Sino Science Products Offered

6.19.5 Sanan Sino Science Recent Development

6.20 Nongzhong Wulian

6.20.1 Nongzhong Wulian Corporation Information

6.20.2 Nongzhong Wulian Intelligent Agriculture Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.20.3 Nongzhong Wulian Intelligent Agriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.20.4 Nongzhong Wulian Products Offered

6.20.5 Nongzhong Wulian Recent Development

6.21 Vertical Harvest

6.21.1 Vertical Harvest Corporation Information

6.21.2 Vertical Harvest Intelligent Agriculture Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.21.3 Vertical Harvest Intelligent Agriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.21.4 Vertical Harvest Products Offered

6.21.5 Vertical Harvest Recent Development

6.22 Infinite Harvest

6.22.1 Infinite Harvest Corporation Information

6.22.2 Infinite Harvest Intelligent Agriculture Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.22.3 Infinite Harvest Intelligent Agriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.22.4 Infinite Harvest Products Offered

6.22.5 Infinite Harvest Recent Development

6.23 FarmedHere

6.23.1 FarmedHere Corporation Information

6.23.2 FarmedHere Intelligent Agriculture Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.23.3 FarmedHere Intelligent Agriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.23.4 FarmedHere Products Offered

6.23.5 FarmedHere Recent Development

6.24 Metro Farms

6.24.1 Metro Farms Corporation Information

6.24.2 Metro Farms Intelligent Agriculture Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.24.3 Metro Farms Intelligent Agriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.24.4 Metro Farms Products Offered

6.24.5 Metro Farms Recent Development

6.25 Green Spirit Farms

6.25.1 Green Spirit Farms Corporation Information

6.25.2 Green Spirit Farms Intelligent Agriculture Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.25.3 Green Spirit Farms Intelligent Agriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.25.4 Green Spirit Farms Products Offered

6.25.5 Green Spirit Farms Recent Development

6.26 Indoor Harvest

6.26.1 Indoor Harvest Corporation Information

6.26.2 Indoor Harvest Intelligent Agriculture Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.26.3 Indoor Harvest Intelligent Agriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.26.4 Indoor Harvest Products Offered

6.26.5 Indoor Harvest Recent Development

6.27 Sundrop Farms

6.27.1 Sundrop Farms Corporation Information

6.27.2 Sundrop Farms Intelligent Agriculture Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.27.3 Sundrop Farms Intelligent Agriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.27.4 Sundrop Farms Products Offered

6.27.5 Sundrop Farms Recent Development

6.28 Alegria Fresh

6.28.1 Alegria Fresh Corporation Information

6.28.2 Alegria Fresh Intelligent Agriculture Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.28.3 Alegria Fresh Intelligent Agriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.28.4 Alegria Fresh Products Offered

6.28.5 Alegria Fresh Recent Development 7 Intelligent Agriculture Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Intelligent Agriculture Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Intelligent Agriculture

7.4 Intelligent Agriculture Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Intelligent Agriculture Distributors List

8.3 Intelligent Agriculture Customers 9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Intelligent Agriculture Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Intelligent Agriculture by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Intelligent Agriculture by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Intelligent Agriculture Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Intelligent Agriculture by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Intelligent Agriculture by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Intelligent Agriculture Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Intelligent Agriculture by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Intelligent Agriculture by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Intelligent Agriculture Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Intelligent Agriculture Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Intelligent Agriculture Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Intelligent Agriculture Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Agriculture Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

