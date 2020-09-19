Taxi And Limousine Services Market 2020 Thriving Worldwide With Renowned Key Players Uber Technologies, Inc., Didi Chuxing Technology Co., Lyft, Inc., Grab Holdings Inc., Gett, Inc.

The global taxi and limousine services market is expected to decline from $83.0 billion in 2019 to $46.7 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -43.7%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 and reach $94.4 billion in 2023.

Key Players:

Uber Technologies, Inc.

Didi Chuxing Technology Co.

Lyft, Inc.

Grab Holdings Inc.

Gett, Inc.

The global taxi and limousine services market is segmented by type of service into online taxi services, tele and offline taxi services, and limousine services. The tele and offline taxi services market was the largest segment of the taxi and limousine services market in 2019 at 41.4%. The online taxi services market is also expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 5.6%.

The global taxi and limousine services market is segmented by vehicle into cars, motorcycles and others. The cars market was the largest segment of the taxi and limousine services market in 2019 at 62.6%. The others market is also expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 6.2%.

The pivotal aspects considered in the Global Taxi And Limousine Services Market report consist of leading competitors functioning in the global market. The report encompasses company profiles prominently positioned in the global market. The sales, corporate strategies, and technological capabilities of leading manufacturers are also mentioned in the report. The driving factors for the growth of the Global Taxi And Limousine Services Market are explained exhaustively, along with an in-depth account of the end users in the industry. The report also explains critical application areas of the global market to readers/users. The report undertakes a SWOT analysis of the market. In the final section, the report features the opinions and views of industry experts and professionals. The experts also evaluate the export/import policies that might propel the growth of the Global Taxi And Limousine Services Market. The report on the Global Taxi And Limousine Services Market delivers valuable information for policymakers, investors, stakeholders, service providers, producers, suppliers, and organizations operating in the industry and looking to purchase this research document.

Reasons for Buying Taxi And Limousine Services Market Report:

The report performs an analysis of the dynamic competitive landscape that can help the reader/client move ahead in the global market.

It also presents an in-depth view of different factors driving or restraining the growth of the global market.

The Global Taxi And Limousine Services Market report provides a five-year forecast derived on the basis of the potential growth of the market.

It helps formulate profitable business decisions by offering thorough insights into the global market and by creating a comprehensive analysis of pivotal market segments and subsegments.

