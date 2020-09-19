Lipstick Market 2020 Booming Worldwide With Eminent Key Players Shiseido Company Limited, Revlon Inc., Coty, Est?e Lauder Companies Inc., Christian Dior SE, Unilever, Guerlain, Inglot Sp. Z. O. O., Relouis.

The global Lipstick market was valued at $115.3 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $223.4 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2019 to 2026. The rise in demand for various types of wearable devices has been driving the global Lipstick market.

Lipstick is a makeup product that is used for beautification of lips. The primary ingredient used to make lipstick includes waxes, oil, and pigments. The lipstick market size was valued at $8.2 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $12.5 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2026. They are available in may shades and colors including nude, maroon, red, pink, purple, and others. Also, there is a wide range of lipstick available in the market. This includes powder lipstick, glossy lipstick, matte lipstick, sheer lipstick, glitter lipstick, and others. In addition, lipsticks are easily accessible to the consumers in the market through distribution channel including specialty stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and others, which have contributed in driving the growth of the lipstick market.

Key Players:

Shiseido Company Limited

Revlon Inc.

Coty

Est?e Lauder Companies Inc.

Christian Dior SE

Unilever

Guerlain

Inglot Sp. Z. O. O.

Relouis.

The rise in the purchasing power of women has resulted in change in their lifestyle as well as growing consciousness for their appearance has resulted in the growing demand for wearing lipstick, which is nowadays considered as a necessity among the working women population that makes them feel more confident and look good at their working places. Thus, this fact drives the growth of the lipstick market. Moreover, the rise in the adoption of makeup products such as lipstick as a daily need among the women of developing countries such as India, Japan, and China has also amplified the demand for lipsticks. However, the rise in consumer awareness regarding the ill effects of harmful ingredients used in lipsticks such as drying lips, irritation, itching of lips, and others is anticipated to restrain the growth of the lipstick market. Nevertheless, the rise in demand for vegan products among the consumers is expected to offer immense opportunity for manufacturers regarding the rise in future demand for vegan lipsticks in the market.

The pivotal aspects considered in the Global Lipstick Market report consist of leading competitors functioning in the global market. The report encompasses company profiles prominently positioned in the global market. The sales, corporate strategies, and technological capabilities of leading manufacturers are also mentioned in the report. The driving factors for the growth of the Global Lipstick Market are explained exhaustively, along with an in-depth account of the end users in the industry. The report also explains critical application areas of the global market to readers/users. The report undertakes a SWOT analysis of the market. In the final section, the report features the opinions and views of industry experts and professionals. The experts also evaluate the export/import policies that might propel the growth of the Global Lipstick Market. The report on the Global Lipstick Market delivers valuable information for policymakers, investors, stakeholders, service providers, producers, suppliers, and organizations operating in the industry and looking to purchase this research document.

Reasons for Buying Lipstick Market Report:

The report performs an analysis of the dynamic competitive landscape that can help the reader/client move ahead in the global market.

It also presents an in-depth view of different factors driving or restraining the growth of the global market.

The Global Lipstick Market report provides a five-year forecast derived on the basis of the potential growth of the market.

It helps formulate profitable business decisions by offering thorough insights into the global market and by creating a comprehensive analysis of pivotal market segments and subsegments.

