UK reports 37,535 new Covid cases, 599 deaths

Pat Thomas has spent his professional career in the conservation and husbandry of mammals, specializing in behavioral ecology and reproduction, and developing protocols to ensure the long-term persistence and genetic viability of captive populations. He is a firm believer in utilizing WCS’s captive collections to enhance the management and conservation of wild populations.

Recent projects include an evaluation of various scent attractants to non-invasively collect hair samples from African felids for DNA analyses, a comparison of the efficacy of oral vs. intramuscular canine distemper vaccines in African wild dogs as a means of potentially providing disease protection for this highly endangered canid, and an assessment of the short- and long-term consequences of live-shearing wild guanacos, which is being tested as a possible conservation strategy.

His work has been supported by the Minda de Gunzburg Center for European Studies, the David Rockefeller Center for Latin American Studies, and Villa I Tatti. A former Jacob K. Javits Fellow, he holds a Ph.D. in Comparative Literature from Harvard University, an M.A. in Italian Literature from Middlebury College, an A.M. in Comparative Literature from Dartmouth College, and a B.M.A. in Saxophone Performance and a B.A. in Italian and English from the University of Michigan. He has lived in Italy, France, Denmark, Argentina, and Germany, where he was previously appointed Global Humanities Junior Fellow at Freie Universität Berlin.

