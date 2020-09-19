Leinster vs Saracens Live Stream Rugby | Watch Free Heineken Champions Cup 2020

This If QF Match Leinster vs Saracens Live Stream Free Online in Heineken Champions Cup 2020 Live Stream Online For Free Best Guide, At Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol, the United Kingdom It’s team news rugby day Leinster vs Saracens Live Stream Watch Heineken Champions Cup 2020 Free Quarter Final 2020 for the big one.
What’s the team news?
Wales centre Jonathan Davies misses out along with Wales fly-half Rhys Patchell (hip and calf) and back Liam Williams (foot).
But Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny and scrum-half Gareth Davies return.
British and Irish Lion Halfpenny faces his former side, while Davies has recovered from injury to partner Dan Jones at half-back.
Scotland back-row Blade Thomson has overcome an Achilles problem to start at blindside, with Josh Macleod at openside and Sione Kalamafoni at eight.
Toulon: Daniel Ikpefan; Masivesi Dakuwaqa, Bryce Heem, Duncan Paia’aua, Gabin Villiere; Baptiste Serin, Sonatane Takulua; Jean-Baptiste Gros, Anthony Etrillard (capt), Beka Gigashvili, Swan Rebbadj, Romain Taofifenua, Charles Ollivon, Raphael Lakafia, Sergio Parisse.
Replacements: Bastien Soury, Florian Fresia, Emerick Setiano, Erwan Dridi, Brian Alainu’uese, Julien Ory, Louis Carbonel, Facundo Isa.
Scarlets: Leigh Halfpenny; Johnny McNicholl, Steff Hughes, Johnny Williams, Steff Evans; Dan Jones, Gareth Davies; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens (capt), Samson Lee, Jake Ball, Sam Lousi, Blade Thomson, Josh Macleod, Sione Kalamafoni.
Replacements: Ryan Elias, Phil Price, Javan Sebastian, Lewis Rawlins, James Davies, Kieran Hardy, Angus O’Brien, Tyler Morgan.
It’s a huge game for both sides with the Dragons’ season quite literally over if they lose this weekend with the PRO14 season concluded.
Meanwhile, Pat Lam looks set to name his strongest side as he looks to build-up ongoing through the group stages of the competition unbeaten as he attempts to deliver Bristol their first significant trophy for 37 years since the John Player Cup in 1983.
Team news is announced at midday on Thursday.The game kicks-off at 7.45 pm on Friday night. Follow all the build-up, team news, live-action, reaction, analysis and highlights from the European Challenge Cup quarter-final with regular updates below.
Dragons flanker Aaron Wainwright warns his side ‘must be switched on for 80 minutes’
“We need to try and stop them playing and we are going to have to be switched on for the full 80 minutes.
“Anywhere that we look weak or we are switching off they will try and come after us.
“There is nowhere we can hide when we are out there on the pitch.
“We’re all excited and there is going to be a big shift from everyone – it is going to have to be if we want to make the semi-finals.”
Key head-to-head stats
EPRC have put together some key stats about Bristol Bears’ and Dragons’ rivalry in Europe
- Bristol Bears and the Dragons have met in the Challenge Cup twice previously with each club registering a home win in the pool stage of the 2006/07 campaign. Both matches were decided by margins of fewer than seven points.
- Bristol have played in four previous Challenge Cup quarter-finals, winning their first match at this stage back in 2000, but losing the following three.
- The Dragons have a 100 percent success rate in Challenge Cup quarter-finals, winning each of their three matches including an away victory against Gallagher Premiership opposition the last time they reached the last eight (v Gloucester in 2016).
- Bristol have lost just one of their last 10 Challenge Cup games and are unbeaten in their last six in a row (W5, D1), their best run in the competition, however, their solitary defeat in that spell was in last season’s quarter-final (v La Rochelle).
- Only Bordeaux-Bègles (121) scored more second-half points in the pool stage than the Dragons (115), while Bristol (109) scored the third most points in that period.
- Bristol have made the most breaks (96), beaten the most defenders (198) and made the most offloads (66) this season while the Dragons have made the fewest offloads (22).
- Bristol have the best goalkicking success rate this season (94%), slotting each of their eight penalty goal attempts as well as 25 of 27 conversions.
- Bristol’s Luke Morahan (13) made the most clean breaks in the pool stage and he also ranked in the top four players for metres gained (328).
Bristol Bears fan favourite Will Hurrell is back in rugby as a coach after nightmare injury
Former Bristol Bears centre Will Hurrell just can’t stay away from rugby having been forced to hang up his boots earlier this year.
Hurrell, 30, has been appointed the new assistant coach of National League One side Plymouth Albion in charge of the backs.
Dates confirmed for the semi-finals
Bristol Bears will have five days to prepare for their vital Gallagher Premiership game in Round 21 of the Gallagher Premiership should they reach the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup.
It might not sound like long, but is a minor victory for director of rugby Pat Lam who has been frustrated by EPCR, who organise the European competitions, scheduling his side to play this Friday night in the quarter-final against Dragons having also run out on Sunday against Wasps in their domestic competition.
The winner of Bristol Bears/Dragons v the winner of Bordeaux–Bègles/Edinburgh Rugby will play at 7.45pm on Friday night.
Dragons set to hand Jamie Roberts his debut
Jamie Roberts is set to run out for his third team of the 2019/20 season on Friday night with the experienced centre expected to make his debut for the Dragons.
The 33-year-old Wales centre joined the Welsh during the lockdown having left Bath Rugby for South African Super Rugby side the Stormers in January.
But with the Super Rugby season cancelled his is now back in Wales and set to partner Nick Tompkins in midfield.
Roberts is yet to play for the Dragons having had to self isolate after testing positive for Covid-19.