Toulon vs Scarlets Live Stream Rugby Free Online | Challenge Cup 2020 Quarter Final kick-off Time

What’s the team news?

Wales centre Jonathan Davies misses out along with Wales fly-half Rhys Patchell (hip and calf) and back Liam Williams (foot).

But Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny and scrum-half Gareth Davies return.

British and Irish Lion Halfpenny faces his former side, while Davies has recovered from injury to partner Dan Jones at half-back.

Scotland back-row Blade Thomson has overcome an Achilles problem to start at blindside, with Josh Macleod at openside and Sione Kalamafoni at eight.

Toulon: Daniel Ikpefan; Masivesi Dakuwaqa, Bryce Heem, Duncan Paia’aua, Gabin Villiere; Baptiste Serin, Sonatane Takulua; Jean-Baptiste Gros, Anthony Etrillard (capt), Beka Gigashvili, Swan Rebbadj, Romain Taofifenua, Charles Ollivon, Raphael Lakafia, Sergio Parisse.

Replacements: Bastien Soury, Florian Fresia, Emerick Setiano, Erwan Dridi, Brian Alainu’uese, Julien Ory, Louis Carbonel, Facundo Isa.

Scarlets: Leigh Halfpenny; Johnny McNicholl, Steff Hughes, Johnny Williams, Steff Evans; Dan Jones, Gareth Davies; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens (capt), Samson Lee, Jake Ball, Sam Lousi, Blade Thomson, Josh Macleod, Sione Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Phil Price, Javan Sebastian, Lewis Rawlins, James Davies, Kieran Hardy, Angus O’Brien, Tyler Morgan.

It’s a huge game for both sides with the Dragons’ season quite literally over if they lose this weekend with the PRO14 season concluded.

Meanwhile, Pat Lam looks set to name his strongest side as he looks to build-up ongoing through the group stages of the competition unbeaten as he attempts to deliver Bristol their first significant trophy for 37 years since the John Player Cup in 1983.

Team news is announced at midday on Thursday.The game kicks-off at 7.45 pm on Friday night. Follow all the build-up, team news, live-action, reaction, analysis and highlights from the European Challenge Cup quarter-final with regular updates below.

