Everything you need to know about Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa. Fight news, tape, ringwalk time, TV channel, streams and ticket details.

As many as 9,000 fans could attend the fight night between the two Auckland-born, WBO-ranked heavyweights.

Are you supporting Joseph Parker or Junior Fa? Grab your friends and family and make a day of it with kick off time .

Here’s how to stream all the action live online on your TV, smartphone and tablet.

Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa Live Stream

Heavyweights Parker vs Fa Date 2021 February 27 Venue Spark Arena in Auckland Live Stream Live on SKY & FOX TV

The big all-New Zealand clash between heavyweights Joseph Parker and Junior Fa has been confirmed for Friday, February 27, live on DAZN.

Parker and Fa went head-to-head during the amateurs, claiming two wins apiece. And this fight — perhaps the biggest in the history of New Zealand boxing — is set to be a high-stakes rubber match.

Parker vs Fa Fight Card

Junior Fa vs Joseph Parker

Jesse Maio vs David Nyika

N. Charalampous vs Panuve Helu

Hemi Ahio vs Julius Long

Lani Daniels vs Alrie Meleisea

Antz Amouta vs Jerome Pampellone

In Australia , Junior Fa vs Parker Fight How to watch

Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa will fight at the Spark Arena in Auckland. Joseph Parker and Junior Fa is competing in this Arena for the exciting time in their careers.

Can you watch Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa Fight for free?

Unfortunately there are no free streams of the main event, although Sky Sports will be showing the first hour of the undercard free.

There are alternative ways to stay on top of the event, including Express Sport’s blow-by-blow account at Express UK Sports .

The Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa fight is also available to follow on the radio and talkSPORT have exclusive commentary.

The show will commence at 7pm to cover all the build-up to the big one.

You can listen via DAB digital radio and on 1089 or 1053 AM, on the talkSPORT app, or through the following TV channels: Sky – Channel 0108, Virgin Media -Channel 927, Freeview – Channel 723, Freesat – Channel 731.

Watch Parker vs Fa Live Stream free

There are Many ways to watch Parker vs Fa live stream with or without cable. The official live streaming broadcaster is Fox Sports PPV, Foxtel and the main event. While Boxer has a contract with the network, pay-per-view fights are not worth it or they will broadcast the under cards live but if you are interested in another competition there are more ways to look at them.

You can watch Joseph Parker Junior Fa live coverage via the FOX app. It works on most of the devices you have already. It is especially easy if you have a subscription to Fox Sports PPV. You can download the app on your devices, sign in to the app, then start the stream.

Watch Parker vs Fa fight live on Roku, iOS, Apple TV

If you have Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or Chrome cast, there is a chance that you can watch Parker vs Fa fight Pay Per View on your tv or devices. You can stream Parker versus Fa fight live with any one of these providers. All of these options will give you a chance to watch the fight and stream it live. These provide you with the best quality streams and you can any live sport with these. There are some that may be more expensive than others but in the long run they save money.

In New Zealand , Live stream Parker vs Fa Boxing 2021

beIN Sport is also the place to be for Parker vs Fa Boxing fans in New Zealand looking to watch all the prime European action this weekend. Sky subscribers can add beIN to their package at an additional cost or, like in Australia, you can subscribe to a standalone package that can be watched on laptop, desktop or mobile app. It costs $19.78 per month after you’ve taken advantage of the FREE two week trial.

In Canada , Fa v Parker Fight for free and more DAZN is a streaming service available in a select few countries including Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Luckily, it has secured streaming rights for the Fa v Parker Boxing. You can even watch for free as DAZN offers a 30 day FREE TRIAL. In UK , Watch Junior Fa vs Parker Boxing Good news: Junior Fa vs Parker Fight matches will be shown live on terrestrial TV in the UK, which means you can watch every game without paying a penny. Provided you have a TV licence, of course. Coverage is split between the BBC and ITV (see schedule below for full details). Both the BBC and ITV stream the games online, via the BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub websites and mobile apps. That way, you can catch the match on a smart TV, tablet, smartphone or desktop computer. Viewers will can watch highlights every Sunday night on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. There will also be in-play highlights of BBC games and match highlights of every match shortly after the final whistle. ITV will also offer a special Hub-exclusive video after each round called The Breakdown. Junior Fa vs Parker Boxing Live coverage of all matches will be available for free through CBC (Australia). There are also paid streams via ESPN+ (US), Sky Sports (UK), Fox Sports (Australia), Canal+ (France), Sky Sport (New Zealand), and SuperSport (South Africa). Here are the match coverage breakdown for the different countries: United Kingdom – Available on Sky Sports

