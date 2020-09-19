Digital Transformation Market to witness astonishing growth by 2026 | IBM, Cognizant, SAP, Dell EMC

A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title “Global Digital Transformation Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Digital Transformation Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are IBM Corporation (United States), Cognizant (United States), SAP (Germany), Dell EMC (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Adobe Systems (United States), Accenture PLC (Ireland), Capgemini (France), Oracle Corporation (United States) and Google (United States).

Global Digital Transformation Market Overview:

Digital transformation is the integration of digital technology into all areas of a business in order to change how they operate and how they deliver value to their customers. It’s used to optimizing processes and improve productivity, deliver better customer and employee experiences, manage business risk, and control cost. Increasing numbers of organizations that are switching towards using technology driving solutions to match the rapid pace of business growth boosting the demand for digital transformation market. Growth of end-user industries like BFSI and healthcare sectors is expected to drive the digital transformation market. Furthermore, digital transformation has helped organizations in expanding customer base through better interactions and swifter customer support services.

Market Drivers

Rising Penetration of IoT and Adoption of Cloud Services

Automation and Digitalization in Business Functions

Market Trend

The Emergence of AI to Collect and Analyzed Data

Governments Initiative for Investing in Digital Transformation

Restraints

Security and Privacy Concern for Data

Opportunities

Growth in Demand from Developing Countries

Upsurging Usage of Different Technologies such as IoT, AI, Machine Learning, etc.

Challenges

Lack of Skilled Professional

Underdeveloped IT Infrastructure in Developing Countries

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc

