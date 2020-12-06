Taking stock of NFL Week 13 odds from the top US sportsbooks as the pro football season continues. Click here for moneyline

When Start & To Watch Guide For The Bermuda Championship 2020 Live Stream Free On Reddit, Here the full online guide to all golf fans. The field features plenty of up-and-coming golfers eager to earn valuable FedEx Cup points and even an invitation to the 2021 Masters.

Former major champions Danny Willett, Jason Dufner, Stewart Cink and Padraig Harrington are also all in the field at the 6,828-yard, par-71 Port Royal Golf Club in Southampton, Bermuda. Brendon Todd won the inaugural Bermuda Championship last year, firing a final-round 62 to earn his first victory in five years. The first tee times are at 7:35 a.m. ET on Thursday.

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/AS-Roma-vs-Sassuolo-Live-Stream-Free-Soccer-Online–6addd38f6e49430189d1033646fc7afa

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/LiVeSTrEaM-AS-Roma-vs-Sassuolo-Live-Stream-Free-Soccer-2020–238c02d32f5d4feab493f0b547027fcc

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Free-Live-Sassuolo-vs-AS-Roma-Live-Stream-Free-Soccer–36153c06510a435ca7bd3e6483936a69

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/FREE-TV-AS-Roma-vs-Sassuolo-Live-Stream-Free—Soccer–0c9ee8ed3eac40469eabcc2a80bfcdcd

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/LivE-AS-Roma-vs-Sassuolo-Live-Stream-Free-2020-Soccer-TV–09d15927fc8c4ecfb3363fec02014ad4

https://www.bigmarker.com/listekerzu/Official-LiVe-STrEaM-Leicester-City-vs-Sheffield-United-LivE-Stream-FreE-OnLinE-WatcH-HD-TV-RedDIT?show_live_page=true

https://www.bigmarker.com/listekerzu/Official-LiVe-STrEaM-Sheffield-United-vs-Leicester-City-LivE-Stream-FreE-OnLinE-WatcH-HD-TV-RedDIT?show_live_page=true

https://www.deviantart.com/carlinajaba/commission/Leicester-City-vs-Sheffield-United-LivE-Stream-FreE-Premier-League-TV-1421467

https://www.deviantart.com/carlinajaba/commission/Sheffield-United-vs-Leicester-City-LivE-Stream-FreE-Premier-League-TV-1421468

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/OnlinEFrEESheffield-United-vs-Leicester-City-LivE-StreaM-WatcH-OnlinE-Free-RedDiT–3bbf53a0f46c4f0b9dbf849387a809c8

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/OnlinEFrEELeicester-City-vs-Sheffield-United-LivE-StreaM-WatcH-OnlinE-Free-RedDiT–595e991c90a245de8bb5a9a642c7720a

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Leicester-City-vs-Sheffield-United-Live-Stream-Free–b00dc3f011bd440fae2d8dfded11a9a7

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/LiveStreamSLeicester-City-vs-Sheffield-United-Live-Stream-Free-EPL-2020–75f20c1bbeb3487d82f307025089781d

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Sheffield-United-vs-Leicester-City-Live-Stream-Free-EPL-2020–26d186ed8ea14894b7b22e6b20d6cf2c

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/LIVELeicester-City-vs-Sheffield-United-Live-stream-free–851e331780484a528e843cc9ebfb1844

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/LiveStreamSLeicester-City-vs-Sheffield-United-Live-stream-Free–6fa9dc475946487881c378b56887b1c0

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Leicester-City-vs-Sheffield-United-Live-stream-Free–eee584696fad4a4cb3417f46f3798f9d

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/LIVESTREAMLeicester-City-vs-Sheffield-United-Live-Stream-Free–99b174870a6a4094a6e845e720b77c40

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Napoli-vs-Crotone-Live-Stream-Free–589df4675f484b0d89c0c22254587a47

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/LiveStreamS-Napoli-vs-Crotone-Live-Stream-Free-Soccer–e521d92ad039449ca01c78c28359bfb3

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Napoli-vs-Crotone-Live-Stream-Free–8c97e71ae7f74bfb95b327d176b569ca

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/LivEStreaMSCrotone-vs-Napoli-Live-Stream-Free-Soccer-TV–c4c6f47b6f5b4cf7893723ed35011f5a

Former collegiate star Will Zalatoris is the 11-1 favorite in the latest 2020 Bermuda Championship odds at William Hill. Todd is close behind at 12-1, with Harold Varner III at 25-1 and Doc Redman at 28-1 on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2020 Bermuda Championship picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine’s prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour in June. In fact, it’s up over $12,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

After nailing Sergio Garcia (+5500) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Sanderson Farms Championship, McClure finished up over $6,200 yet again on his best bets. The model had him in the top five from the start and McClure’s best bets included Garcia winning outright. Those who followed that advice saw a massive +5500 return.

Notable groupings for Bermuda Championship Round 1 The 2020 Masters is just two weeks away, and the anticipation is really ratcheting up for third and final major of the year. But we still have two PGA Tour champions to crown, beginning in Bermuda this week. Defending champion Brendon Todd, who has already secured his Augusta invite, is back to defend his title. Bermuda Championship expert picks: Who our staff thinks will win Todd tees off for Thursday’s opening round at 7:05 a.m. ET (8:05 a.m. local time), alongside two major champions, Jason Dufner and Danny Willett. But those aren’t the only former Tour champs, or even major champs, in the field. Three-time major winner Padraig Harrington will tee it up early on Thursday at 6:35 a.m. ET alongside Matt Jones and Kelly Kraft. 2009 Open champion Stewart Cink is also in the field paired with 2016 Open champ Henrik Stenson and Pat Perez. They start the first round at 11:35 a.m. ET. Other notable groupings for Thursday include D.A. Points, Charley Hoffman and Kevin Stadler (7:15 a.m. ET); Alex Cejka, Tommy Gainey and Maverick McNealy (6:35 a.m. ET); Max Homa, Kevin Tway and Will Zalatoris (7:15 a.m. ET); and Branden Grace, Harold Varner III and Beau Hossler (11:15 a.m. ET). Check out the full first round tee times for the 2020 Bermuda Championship below.

He also finished profitable at the U.S. Open, nailing two of his best bets, including a +1100 top-five bet on Matthew Wolff. McClure hit a top-five bet (+1200) on Doc Redman at the Wyndham Championship, finishing up over $700 on his best bets.

The model was all over Dustin Johnson (8-5) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Tour Championship and Justin Thomas winning the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at 12-1. And at the 3M Open, McClure’s best bets returned a whopping $1,100 as he nailed a top-five pick on Max Homa (+1200) and a top-20 pick on Talor Gooch (+400). Those are just some of his recent big returns.

In all, the advanced computer model has also nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed its golf picks has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2020 Bermuda Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

The model’s top 2020 Bermuda Championship predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Bermuda Championship 2020: Harold Varner III, one of the top Vegas favorites at 25-1 according to William Hill, stumbles and doesn’t even crack the top five. Varner is coming off a strong showing at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, earning a 13th-place finish at TPC Summerlin. However, Varner has been extremely inconsistent since the restart, finishing outside the top-30 six times in his last 10 starts on the PGA Tour. In addition, Varner has missed the cut four times during that stretch.

Varner’s inconsistent performances can be directly attributed to his inability to find the fairway off the tee. The 30-year-old finished last season ranked 79th in driving accuracy percentage (61.69), which doesn’t bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard this week. He’s not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Bermuda Championship 2020 field.

Another surprise: Adam Schenk, a 40-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. Despite his long odds, SportsLine’s model says Schenk finishes in the top 10 of the 2020 Bermuda Championship leaderboard, making him one of the top PGA picks you should be all over this week. Schenk is in his fourth season on the PGA Tour, and finished 109th in the FedEx Cup standings last season.

He has recorded five top-25s and made 15 cuts last season to advance to the playoffs for the second straight season. Schenk’s best PGA Tour finish was a tie for second at the 2018 Albertsons Boise Open, and he has won over $2.5 million on the PGA Tour in his career.

How to make 2020 Bermuda Championship picks

Also, the model is targeting five other golfers with odds of 30-1 or higher to make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who wins the Bermuda Championship 2020? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2020 Bermuda Championship leaderboard, all from the model that’s nailed six golf majors and is up over $12,500 since the restart, and find out.

2020 Bermuda Championship odds (via William Hill)

Will Zalatoris 11-1

Brendon Todd 12-1

Harold Varner III 25-1

Doc Redman 28-1

Denny McCarthy 30-1

Emiliano Grillo 30-1

Henrik Stenson 33-1

Kristoffer Ventura 33-1

Rasmus Hojgaard 35-1

Charley Hoffman 35-1

Cameron Tringale 35-1

Luke List 40-1

Justin Suh 40-1

Aaron Wise 40-1

Henrik Norlander 40-1

Stewart Cink 40-1

Peter Malnati 40-1

Adam Schenk 40-1

Maverick McNealy 40-1

Pat Perez 45-1

Danny Willett 45-1

Sepp Straka 50-1

Scott Stallings 50-1

Tom Lewis 50-1

Scott Piercy 50-1

Patrick Rodgers 50-1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 50-1

Chesson Hadley 55-1

Russell Knox 55-1

Padraig Harrington 55-1

Tyler McCumber 60-1

Wesley Bryan 66-1

Wyndham Clark 66-1

Jhonattan Vegas 66-1

Troy Merritt 66-1

Brian Stuard 66-1

Doug Ghim 70-1

Anirban Lahiri 80-1

Max Homa 80-1

Cameron Percy 80-1

Will Gordon 80-1

Branden Grace 80-1

Kyle Stanley 80-1

Joseph Bramlett 80-1

Beau Hossler 80-1

Brice Garnett 80-1

Matt Jones 80-1

Bronson Burgoon 90-1

Hank Lebioda 100-1

Jason Dufner 100-1

Nick Watney 100-1

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 100-1

Rob Oppenheim 100-1

Seamus Power 100-1

Hudson Swafford 100-1

Bo Hoag 100-1

Keith Mitchell 100-1

Ben Martin 100-1

Scott Harrington 100-1