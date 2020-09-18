Global Nozzle Tubes Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis Of Industry Share, Size, Growth Outlook Up To 2027

Nozzle Tubes Market: Overview

Nozzle tubes are categorized as a rigid form of packaging. Nozzle tube commonly uses plastics and aluminum for packaging. Nozzle tube primarily serves various end-use industries which include pharmaceutical industry, personal care & cosmetics industry and consumer goods industry. Nozzle tubes is used for the packaging of soft solid products. Nozzle tube is a common conical structure at one end for an opening to letting the product out, and the other end is the rotating part of the packaging. Nozzle tubes has one end sealed and the other end is enclosed with a cap which is open to dispense the required quantity of the product. The metal packaging of nozzle tube is used in cosmetics industry is very useful to attract the customers while communicating the higher brand value of the product. Growing consumer awareness about the ill effects of plastic on environment is making the way of nozzle tubes against the laminated tube packaging which uses plastic as the common material. Overall, the global outlook of nozzle tubes is expected to remain positive, during the forecast period.

Nozzle Tubes Market: Dynamics

The excellent barrier properties of nozzle tubes make it possible for the vendors to increase the transit distance of packaged products. This is the prominent factor boosting the growth of the global nozzle tubes market. As compared to other packaging formats, nozzle tubes provide extended shelf life. As a result of this, nozzle tubes are considered to be the most preferred packaging solutions for pharmaceuticals ointments and cream. Nozzle tubes manufacturers are observed to focus more on expanding the production capacity to meet the soaring demand of the consumers. Nozzle tube not only increases the shelf life of the product but reduces the packaging cost of the product. Innovative printing and design technology to enhance the product appearance is expected to increase the sales of the global nozzle tubes market. Despite the positive factors, there are certain factors which hinder the growth of the global nozzle tubes market. Growing single use unit dose application in pharmaceuticals, food, hair care, and skincare negatively affect the growth of the global nozzle tubes market. Nozzle tubes being a sustainable form of packaging can provide many opportunities for the nozzle tubes manufacturers. Nozzle tubes manufacturers are focusing towards the high-quality tube manufacturing which is expected to create an optimistic outlook for the growth of the global nozzle tubes market during the forecast period.

Nozzle Tubes Market: Segmentation

The global nozzle tubes market has been segmented as follows –

On the basis of capacity, the global nozzle tubes market has been segmented as:

Less than 20 ml

20 ml to 100 ml

More than 100 ml

On the basis of end-use industry, the global nozzle tubes market has been segmented as:

Homecare & personal care

Pharmaceuticals

Food

Cosmetics

Others

The Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to dominate the global nozzle tubes market accounting largest market share. China remains dominant in terms of market share of the global nozzle tubes market, while India is expected to be highly attractive in terms of growth rate of the global nozzle tubes market. Western Europe is expected to closely follow the APEJ region in terms of nozzle tubes market size during the forecast period. North America region is expected to fuel the growth of the global nozzle tubes market. The United States (U.S.A) will remain the largest market of nozzle tubes, while Canada is expected to register a notable growth rate of nozzle tube market, during the forecast period.

Nozzle Tubes Market: Key Players

Few of the leading players operating in the global nozzle tubes market are –

Summit Packaging Systems

Auber Packaging Solutions

Essel Propack Limited

Key Industry Development

In October 2016, Essel Propack Limited deployed new tube-making technology called SHOT (Super High Output Tubes) in across all their production lines.

In March 2016, the company won the RBNQA (Ramkrishna Bajaj National Quality Award) Excellence award.

The nozzle tubes market research report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The nozzle tubes report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The nozzle tubes report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Regional analysis includes –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle east & Africa

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

