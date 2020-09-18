Global Seamless Window Tin Market Strategies To Follow During And Post Covid-19

Seamless Window Tin Market: An Overview

Seamless window tins come with a see-through lid, which is usually made out of rigid plastic (such as HDPE or PVC) or glass. These tins are preferred for the applications which can benefit from displaying of goods inside such as personal care & cosmetics. However, seamless window tins are not considered suitable for storing liquids or fresh food but are apt for storing candies and dry snacks. As these tins have reasonable barrier properties, they aid in extending the shelf life of the dry foods and confectionery. Storing candles and wax lights in seamless window tins is observed as a key trend in North America & Western Europe region. This is expected to create growth potential for the seamless window tin market in these region.

Seamless Window Tin Market: Dynamics

Seamless window tins have gained an edge over other formats as these tins offer ease of printing, which enables the brand-owners to use them as marketing tools. Other decorations, such as embossing, digital printing, etc., can also be done on the surface to achieve product differentiation and enhance shelf visibility of the package. Furthermore, reusability of seamless window tins makes them an eco-friendly alternative for single-use plastic packaging formats. This hiked demand for sustainable packaging solutions coupled with visual appeal provided by these tins is expected to buttress the global demand.

The seamless window tin market houses several regional and small-scale players across the globe, which may influence the market dynamics by fluctuating regional pricing trends. Moreover, other packaging formats such as glass containers, cardboard boxes, etc. are also widely used for packaging of chocolate, spices, and more. Therefore, the threat of substitutes is relatively high in the global seamless window tin market.

Manufacturers operating in various end-use industries are inclining towards flexible packaging formats, as these formats promise to offer more convenience features. This might restrain the growth of seamless window tins in the coming years. However, unlike their counterparts, seamless window tins are reusable and can be used several times without losing their structural integrity. Thus, the global seamless window tin market is expected to have a positive outlook in the foreseeable future.

Seamless Window Tin Market: Segmentation

Globally, the seamless window tin market is segmented into material, product type, capacity, and end-uses.

On the basis of material, the global seamless window tin market has been segmented as follows:

Steel

Aluminum

On the basis of product type, the global seamless window tin market has been segmented as follows

Flat

Deep

On the basis of capacity, the global seamless window tin market has been segmented as follows

2 oz

4 oz

6 oz

8 oz

Others

On the basis of end-uses, the global seamless window tin market has been segmented as follows

Food packaging tins Chocolate tins Spices & seasonings Tea & coffee tins

Candle tins

Personal care & cosmetics

Seamless Window Tin Market: Regional Outlook

The use of seamless window tins for storing confectionery is quite high in North America; this is expected to create a stable demand for these tins during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is projected to pose lucrative opportunities for the seamless window tin market, during 2019-2027. This growth can be attributed to the bolstering demand for visually communicative packaging solutions from various end-use industries. Owing to the reusable nature of seamless window tins, they are often used as substitutes for single-use plastic containers. This shift is expected to translate into increased demand for seamless window tins in the Europe region, where regulations against the use of plastic packaging are particularly stringent.

