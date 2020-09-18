Flu Vaccine Market Size | Strategic Industry Evolutionary Analysis Focus on Leading Key Players and Revenue Growth Analysis by Forecast To 2025

Flu Vaccine Industry 2020 Global Market research report studies the latest Flu Vaccine industry aspects market size, share, trends, Opportunities and Strategies To Boost Growth, business overview, revenue, demand, marketplace expanding, technological innovations, recent development, and Flu Vaccine industry scenario during the forecast period (2020-2025).

United States flu vaccine market is expected to reach nearly US$ 3 Billion by 2024. Growth in US flu vaccine market can be attributed to factors such as increased disease awareness, expanded recommendations by governmental and advisory bodies to be vaccinated against flu vaccine and introduction of quadrivalent flu vaccine.

Long–term Growth Projection and Development:

• Sanofi to Acquire Protein Sciences Corporation

• It is likely that more than 185 Million persons being vaccinated with flu vaccines in 2024.

• Nearly 160 Million doses of flu vaccines have shipped to US for the 2017-2018 flu season

• It is projected that GSK flu vaccine sales value will reach around US$ 1.5 Billion by 2024

• BiondVax reports positive phase 2b clinical trial results for its universal flu vaccine

“Flu Vaccine Market Outlook 2024: United States Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast 2017-2024” provides a deep and thorough evaluation of the United States flu vaccine market. The report provides an in–depth analysis of the flu vaccination pattern in both Children and Adults in the United States. It also provides essential insights into flu vaccine production, price, consumption, supply, distribution, demand and specification. It also covers reimbursement pattern and offers a clear view of the regulatory landscape. Additionally, the report includes assessment of clinical trials and promising flu vaccines in the clinical development. Key trends in terms of M&A, collaborations and licensing agreements are analyzed with details.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the US flu vaccine market such as Sanofi Pasteur, GSK and Seqirus. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product outlook, latest development & trends and sales analysis of flu vaccine market from 2011 to 2022. The report also entails major drivers and inhibitors in the US flu vaccine market.

Key Topics Covered in the Report

• Market Overview: United States Flu Vaccine Market (2010 – 2024)

• United States Number of Persons Vaccinated with Flu Vaccine (2010 – 2024)

• United States Flu Vaccine Production, Price, Consumption, Supply, Distribution, Demand and Specification

• Reimbursement & Regulatory System in the US Flu Vaccine Market

• Mergers, Acquisitions, Key Agreements & Collaborations

• Promising Flu Vaccine in Clinical Development

• Flu Vaccine Clinical Trial Insights by Phase, Company & Country

• Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the US Flu Vaccine Market

• Key Companies Analysis

Major Flu Vaccines Covered Under This Report Are:

• Fluzone High–Dose

• Fluzone Quadrivalent

• Intradermal (ID) Trivalent

• Vaxigrip

• Fluarix Quadrivalent

• Flulaval Quadrivalent

• Flucelvax Quadrivalent

• Afluria Quadrivalent

• Agrippal

• Fluad

• Fluvirin

• Fluvax

Key Companies Covered in This Report:

• Seqirus

• Sanofi Pasteur

• GlaxoSmithKline(GSK)

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Market Characteristics

1.2 Global Flu Vaccine Market Size

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Global Macroeconomic Analysis

1.5 SWOT Analysis

Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Drivers

2.2 Market Constraints and Challenges

2.3 Emerging Market Trends

2.4 Impact of COVID-19

2.4.1 Short-term Impact

2.4.2 Long-term Impact

3 Associated Industry Assessment

3.1 Supply Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Active Participants

3.2.1 Suppliers of Raw Materials

3.2.2 Key Distributors/Retailers

3.3 Alternative Analysis

3.4 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

4 Market Competitive Landscape

4.1 Industry Leading Players

4.2 Industry News

4.2.1 Key Product Launch News

4.2.2 Expansion Plans

5 Analysis of Leading Companies

5.1 Company 1

5.1.1 Company 1 Company Profile

5.1.2 Company 1 Business Overview

5.1.3 Company 1 Flu Vaccine Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Company 1 Flu Vaccine Products Introduction

5.2 Company 2

5.2.1 Company 2 Company Profile

5.2.2 Company 2 Business Overview

5.2.3 Company 2 Flu Vaccine Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.2.4 Company 2 Flu Vaccine Products Introduction

5.3 Company 3

5.3.1 Company 3 Company Profile

5.3.2 Company 3 Business Overview

5.3.3 Company 3 Flu Vaccine Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Company 3 Flu Vaccine Products Introduction

5.4 Company 4

5.4.1 Company 4 Company Profile

5.4.2 Company 4 Business Overview

5.4.3 Company 4 Flu Vaccine Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.4.4 Company 4 Flu Vaccine Products Introduction

……………………………………………………………

6 Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

6.1 Global Flu Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Flu Vaccine Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

6.3 Global Flu Vaccine Sales, Price and Growth Rate by Types (2015-2020)

6.4 Global Flu Vaccine Market Revenue and Sales Forecast, by Types (2020-2026)

7 Market Analysis and Forecast, By Applications

7.1 Global Flu Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Flu Vaccine Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

7.3 Global Revenue, Sales and Growth Rate by Applications (2015-2020)

7.4 Global Flu Vaccine Market Revenue and Sales Forecast, by Applications (2020-2026)

8 Market Analysis and Forecast, By Regions

8.1 Global Flu Vaccine Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

8.2 Global Flu Vaccine Market Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

8.3 Global Flu Vaccine Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

Continued……………….

Read More: https://brandessenceresearch.biz/Lifesciences-and-Healthcare/Flu-Vaccine-Market/Summary

