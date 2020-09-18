Intelligent App Market 2019: Global Industry Overview By Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors, Historical Analysis, Opportunities and Industry Segments Poised for Rapid Growth by 2025

The Global Intelligent App Market is likely to grow in the coming years, favored by an increasing number of smartphone users. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Intelligent App Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Service (Google Play, Apple App Store and Others), By Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises and Others), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Telecom, Retail and e-commerce, and others) and Geography Forecast till 2025,” the market is likely to expand in the coming years due to recent advancements in real-time applications with interactive peripherals.
According to the Ericsson Mobility Report, it is estimated that the number of smartphone users will rise from 7.9 Bn to 8.9 Bn. An intelligent app is advanced embedded software that is integrated with real-time technologies. The intelligent app is mostly built to operate on smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices. The ability of an intelligent app to perform countless functions that serve various indoor and outdoor purposes has led to increased adoption, globally. This, in turn, is likely to favor the growth of the global intelligent app market during the forecast period.
Top Players List:
- Apple
- Opera Software
- Cognizant
- Microsoft
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- China Mobile International Limited
- Samsung Electronics
- SAP
The integration of the internet of things with the system is a major factor anticipated to fuel the demand in the market during the forecast period 2018-2025. Additionally, the rising adoption of e-financial services is expected to boost the global market.
Major Segments Mentioned:
- By Service
- Google Play
- Apple App Store
- Others (Amazon app store, Samsung galaxy store, and others)
- By Deployment Type
- On Cloud
- On-Premises
- By Industry Vertical
- By Geography
- North America (the USA and Canada)
- Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)
On the contrary, high cost associated with upgraded technology is a factor that may restrain the global Intelligent App market.
