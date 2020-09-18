United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market 2020 – Industry Opportunities, Challenges, Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 2025

United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Industry 2020 Global Market research report studies the latest United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) industry aspects market size, share, trends, Opportunities and Strategies To Boost Growth, business overview, revenue, demand, marketplace expanding, technological innovations, recent development, and United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) industry scenario during the forecast period (2020-2025).

The report titled “United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Analysis (Actual and Potential), By Pregnancy Risk Level (High & Average Risk), Major Deals, Reimbursement, Key Company Profiles & Demand Forecasts to 2018 – 2023” examines the market dynamics, competitive landscape and discusses major trends. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual and potential market situation and future outlook for NIPT test in United States. The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2017 and forecasts until 2023.

Long–term Growth Projection:

• United States is anticipated to be the most attractive market in the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing(NIPT) industry

• United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing(NIPT) is expected to register a faster value growth during 2018 – 2023

• The Potential United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing(NIPT) Market is set to cross USD 2.5 Billion by 2023

• MaterniT21 PLUS, Harmony, Verifi, Panorama are the popular test in the United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing(NIPT) Market

The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveal facts on the market size, NIPT test volume, revenues and provides forecasts through 2023. The report also includes assessment of comparative test analysis by companies.It also covers reimbursement pattern and offers a clear view of the regulatory landscape in the United States NIPT test market. Additionally, the report includes insights into the NIPT implementation in the high-income countries. Key trends in terms of collaboration, partnership, merger & acquisition, venture capital investment distribution and licensing agreement are analyzed with details. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the United States NIPT Test Market.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the United States NIPT Test Market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, NIPT

test portfolio, NIPT test analysis with volume and market revenue and latest development and trends of the NIPT Test Market.

The Major Companies Dominating this Market for its Products, Services and Continuous Product Developments are:

Illumina, Natera, Quest Diagnostics, Sequenom Laboratories (LabCorp), Ariosa Diagnostics (Roche)

Major and Promising NIPT test covered in the report are as follows:

MaterniT21 PLUS, VisibiliT, MaterniT21 GENOME,Harmony, Verifi, Panorama,Vistara andQNatal Advanced

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

• Actual NIPT Test Volume& Market Revenue (2015 – 2023)

• Average Risk Actual NIPT Test Volume & Market Revenue (2015 – 2023)

• High Risk Actual NIPT Test Volume & Market Revenue (2015 – 2023)

• Potential NIPT Test Volume& Market Revenue (2015 – 2023)

• Average Risk Potential NIPT Test Volume & Market Revenue (2015 – 2023)

• High Risk Potential NIPT Test Volume & Market Revenue (2015 – 2023)

• NIPT Test Market – Reimbursement & Regulation System

• NIPT Test Implementation in High–Income Countries

• Comparative Test Analysis – By Companies

• Major Deals in Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

• Key Companies Analysis

• Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States NIPT Test Market

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Market Characteristics

1.2 Global United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Size

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Global Macroeconomic Analysis

1.5 SWOT Analysis

Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Drivers

2.2 Market Constraints and Challenges

2.3 Emerging Market Trends

2.4 Impact of COVID-19

2.4.1 Short-term Impact

2.4.2 Long-term Impact

3 Associated Industry Assessment

3.1 Supply Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Active Participants

3.2.1 Suppliers of Raw Materials

3.2.2 Key Distributors/Retailers

3.3 Alternative Analysis

3.4 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

4 Market Competitive Landscape

4.1 Industry Leading Players

4.2 Industry News

4.2.1 Key Product Launch News

4.2.2 Expansion Plans

5 Analysis of Leading Companies

5.1 Company 1

5.1.1 Company 1 Company Profile

5.1.2 Company 1 Business Overview

5.1.3 Company 1 United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Company 1 United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Products Introduction

5.2 Company 2

5.2.1 Company 2 Company Profile

5.2.2 Company 2 Business Overview

5.2.3 Company 2 United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.2.4 Company 2 United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Products Introduction

5.3 Company 3

5.3.1 Company 3 Company Profile

5.3.2 Company 3 Business Overview

5.3.3 Company 3 United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Company 3 United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Products Introduction

5.4 Company 4

5.4.1 Company 4 Company Profile

5.4.2 Company 4 Business Overview

5.4.3 Company 4 United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.4.4 Company 4 United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Products Introduction

……………………………………………………………

6 Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

6.1 Global United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.2 Global United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

6.3 Global United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Sales, Price and Growth Rate by Types (2015-2020)

6.4 Global United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Revenue and Sales Forecast, by Types (2020-2026)

7 Market Analysis and Forecast, By Applications

7.1 Global United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.2 Global United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

7.3 Global Revenue, Sales and Growth Rate by Applications (2015-2020)

7.4 Global United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Revenue and Sales Forecast, by Applications (2020-2026)

8 Market Analysis and Forecast, By Regions

8.1 Global United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

8.2 Global United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

8.3 Global United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

Continued……………….

