HVAC Relay Market 2019 – Industry Size, Share, Dynamics, Status, Outlook and Opportunities: 2026

The increasing demand for passenger and commercial vehicles is expected to drive the global HVAC reply market says Fortune Business Insights in a report titled “HVAC Relay Market Size, Share And Global Trend By Type (Electromagnetic Relay, Solid State Relay, Thermal Relay, Hybrid Relay), By Application(Automotive, Industrial, Commercial, Residential), And Geography Forecast Till 2026.”The rising construction activities are predicted to contribute significantly to the demand for HVAC systems which will, in turn, enable growth in the global HVAC reply market.

Top Players Overview:

TE Connectivity Limited

Control & Switchgear Electric Limited

Eaton Corporation

Siemens AG

General Electric

ABB Ltd.

Littlefuse Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Schneider Electric

OMRON Corporation

Omega Engineering

Celduc Realis.

Launch of New High Capacity 23A Model by Omran Will Aid Growth

Omron Corporation, an electronics company based in Kyoto, Japan, introduced a new extra high capacity 23A model for home appliance, industrial and HVAC applications. The new high current replay is capable of switching the heaviest current loads and features a low profile of just 16.7mm. The introduction of G2RL-1A-E2-CV-HA is predicted to boost the global HVAC systems revenue owing to the reinforced coil-contact insulation that can withstand a 10 kV Impulse voltage. Additionally, the acquisitions of key companies are expected to contribute to HVAC system’s growth. For instance, Japanese heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning(HVAC) major Shinryo Corporation announced the acquisition of Suvidha Engineers India Pvt Ltd for an undisclosed sum. Accordingly, the name Suvidha Engineers will be changed to Shinryo Suvidha Engineers Pvt Ltd. This provides the Japanese company to enter the Indian market with its products.

Rising Construction Of Commercial Buildings Will Fuel Demand for HVAC Systems

The increasing demand for passenger and commercial vehicles is predicted to uplift the HVAC relay shares. As all companies in the automotive industry provide HVAC in their vehicles. This factor is likely to facilitate growth of the global HVAC replay market. The rising construction of commercial buildings is fueling demand for indoor air quality management and HVAC systems and boosting the global HVAC reply growth. Furthermore, the increasing number of hospitals, hotels, educational institutions and installation of HVAC is also predicted to aid growth of the global HVAC reply market. However, the high cost involved in the installation and maintenance of HVAC systems is a factor restricting the growth of the global HVAC reply. In addition, the lifetime costs of an HVAC system include monthly operating expenses, preventive maintenance, and replacement of filters and other equipment. These factors together add up to the cost and can act as a market restraint for the global HVAC relay market.

Key Market Driver – Rise in demand for passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles

Key Market Restraint – High cost involved in installing HVAC system and its maintenance

Major Table of Content For HVAC Relay Market:

