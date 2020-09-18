High Intensity Focused Ultrasound(HIFU) Market Insights and Forecast 2020 to 2025

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound(HIFU) Industry 2020 Global Market research report studies the latest High Intensity Focused Ultrasound(HIFU) industry aspects market size, share, trends, Opportunities and Strategies To Boost Growth, business overview, revenue, demand, marketplace expanding, technological innovations, recent development, and High Intensity Focused Ultrasound(HIFU) industry scenario during the forecast period (2020-2025).

High–Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) is a highly precise medical procedure that applies high–intensity focused ultrasound energy to locally heat and destroy diseased or damaged tissue through ablation. HIFU is one modality of therapeutic ultrasound, involving minimally invasive or non–invasive methods to direct acoustic energy into the body. In HIFU therapy, ultrasound beams are focused on diseased tissue, and due to the significant energy deposition at the focus, temperature within the tissue can rise to levels from 65° to 85°C, destroying the diseased tissue by coagulation necrosis.

Recent advances in HIFU, which was developed in the 1940s as a viable thermal tissue ablation approach, have increased its popularity. In clinics, HIFU has been applied to treat a variety of solid malignant tumors in a well–defined volume, including the pancreas, liver, prostate, breast, uterine fibroids, and soft–tissue sarcomas. In comparison to conventional tumor/cancer treatment modalities, such as open surgery, radio– and chemo–therapy, HIFU has the advantages of non–invasion, non–ionization, and fewer complications after treatment. More than 115, 000 cases have been treated throughout the world with great success till 2015.

High prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and cancer cases, rapidly growing aging population, rising number of new product launches, growing number of clinical studies regarding the applications of HIFU, and increasing focus of key players on the development of technologically advanced systems are the key factors driving the market growth. Moreover, emerging applications such as gynecology & obstetrics, neurosurgery, urinary disorders imaging, and removal of excess subcutaneous fatty tissue using high–energy sound waves would further propel the growth of the high–intensity focused ultrasound market in the coming six years. However, the stringent government regulations for the approval of HIFU system, rising price pressure faced by market players and unfavorable of reimbursement scenario are the key factors restraining the growth of this market.

The Research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the HIFU manufacturers, research sites, pre–clinical research sites, clinical research sites, commercial treatment sites, treatment by indication. The report also brings together major distribution agreement, collaboration deals and partnership deals information in the HIFU market. Furthermore, each company have been profiled on the basis of various attributes such as company overview, HIFU products, latest developments, growth strategies and financial revenue.

The following 10 companies of the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound market are detailed with:

• Company Overview

• HIFU Products

• Companies HIFU Revenue

• Latest Development in High Intensity Focus Ultrasound (HIFU) Market

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound(HIFU) – 10 Companies covered

1) EDAP TMS

2) Sonacare Medical

3) Haifu Medical

4) Shanghai A&S Co., LTD

5) Mianyang Sonic Electronic Ltd.

6) Insightec

7) Theraclion

8) Alpinion Medical Systems

9) FUS Instruments

10) Image Guided Therapy











1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Market Characteristics

1.2 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound(HIFU) Market Size

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Global Macroeconomic Analysis

1.5 SWOT Analysis

Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Drivers

2.2 Market Constraints and Challenges

2.3 Emerging Market Trends

2.4 Impact of COVID-19

2.4.1 Short-term Impact

2.4.2 Long-term Impact

3 Associated Industry Assessment

3.1 Supply Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Active Participants

3.2.1 Suppliers of Raw Materials

3.2.2 Key Distributors/Retailers

3.3 Alternative Analysis

3.4 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

4 Market Competitive Landscape

4.1 Industry Leading Players

4.2 Industry News

4.2.1 Key Product Launch News

4.2.2 Expansion Plans

5 Analysis of Leading Companies

5.1 Company 1

5.1.1 Company 1 Company Profile

5.1.2 Company 1 Business Overview

5.1.3 Company 1 High Intensity Focused Ultrasound(HIFU) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Company 1 High Intensity Focused Ultrasound(HIFU) Products Introduction

5.2 Company 2

5.2.1 Company 2 Company Profile

5.2.2 Company 2 Business Overview

5.2.3 Company 2 High Intensity Focused Ultrasound(HIFU) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.2.4 Company 2 High Intensity Focused Ultrasound(HIFU) Products Introduction

5.3 Company 3

5.3.1 Company 3 Company Profile

5.3.2 Company 3 Business Overview

5.3.3 Company 3 High Intensity Focused Ultrasound(HIFU) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Company 3 High Intensity Focused Ultrasound(HIFU) Products Introduction

5.4 Company 4

5.4.1 Company 4 Company Profile

5.4.2 Company 4 Business Overview

5.4.3 Company 4 High Intensity Focused Ultrasound(HIFU) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.4.4 Company 4 High Intensity Focused Ultrasound(HIFU) Products Introduction

……………………………………………………………

6 Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

6.1 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound(HIFU) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.2 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound(HIFU) Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

6.3 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound(HIFU) Sales, Price and Growth Rate by Types (2015-2020)

6.4 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound(HIFU) Market Revenue and Sales Forecast, by Types (2020-2026)

7 Market Analysis and Forecast, By Applications

7.1 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound(HIFU) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.2 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound(HIFU) Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

7.3 Global Revenue, Sales and Growth Rate by Applications (2015-2020)

7.4 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound(HIFU) Market Revenue and Sales Forecast, by Applications (2020-2026)

8 Market Analysis and Forecast, By Regions

8.1 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound(HIFU) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

8.2 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound(HIFU) Market Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

8.3 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound(HIFU) Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

Continued……………….

