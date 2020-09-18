High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market 2020 Top Manufactures, Growth Opportunities and Investment Feasibility 2025

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System Industry 2020 Global Market research report studies the latest High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System industry aspects market size, share, trends, Opportunities and Strategies To Boost Growth, business overview, revenue, demand, marketplace expanding, technological innovations, recent development, and High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System industry scenario during the forecast period (2020-2025).

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook and Competitive Landscape To 2022” report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System Industry entered by the world leading healthcare companies.

The Research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the HIFU research sites, pre–clinical research sites, clinical research sites, technical research sites, commercial treatment sites and treatment by indication. Additionally, the report includes assessment of clinical trials and reimbursement pattern of the HIFU System. Key trends in terms of collaborations, distribution agreement and partnership deals are analysed with details.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the HIFU System Industry. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as business overview, product portfolios, growth strategies, financial revenue and recent development & trends.

Key Findings of the Report:

• Profound Medical Corporation acquired Royal Philips Sonalleve MR-HIFU Business

• Europe has the highest number of HIFU Research Sites

• There are more than 100 HIFU Pre–Clinical Research Sites in the world

• EDAP TMS will generate more than US$ XX Million HIFU revenue by 2022

• EDAP TMS partners with Vituro Health

• SonaCare Medical granted FDA regulatory clearance for updated HIFU Prostate Tissue Ablation Device

• Insightec HIFU revenue is likely to reach more than USD XX Million by 2022

• Siemens and Insightec sign agreement to expand access to exablate neuro technology

• Theraclion HIFU revenue is likely to increase more than US$ XX Million by 2022

• Theraclion announces first patients treated in US pivotal multicentre FDA study

• Eye Tech Care announced USD 25 Million funding and partnership agreement with Everpine Capital

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound(HIFU) System Company Analysis – 23 Companies Covered

1) EDAP TMS

2) Sonacare Medical

3) Haifu Medical

4) Shanghai A&S Co., LTD

5) Insightec

6) Theraclion

7) Alpinion Medical Systems

8) FUS Instruments

9) Image Guided Therapy

10) Medsonic Ltd

11) Promedica Bioelectronics

12) Sumo Corporation Ltd

13) Mirabilis Medica

14) Eye Tech Care

15) Profound Medical Corp

16) Shenzhen Wikkon

17) Shenzhen PRO-HIFU Medical Tech. Co., Ltd

18) Verasonics

19) EpiSonica

20) Car Thera

21) Histosonics, Inc

22) Navifus

23) Toosonix

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Market Characteristics

1.2 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market Size

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Global Macroeconomic Analysis

1.5 SWOT Analysis

Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Drivers

2.2 Market Constraints and Challenges

2.3 Emerging Market Trends

2.4 Impact of COVID-19

2.4.1 Short-term Impact

2.4.2 Long-term Impact

3 Associated Industry Assessment

3.1 Supply Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Active Participants

3.2.1 Suppliers of Raw Materials

3.2.2 Key Distributors/Retailers

3.3 Alternative Analysis

3.4 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

4 Market Competitive Landscape

4.1 Industry Leading Players

4.2 Industry News

4.2.1 Key Product Launch News

4.2.2 Expansion Plans

5 Analysis of Leading Companies

5.1 Company 1

5.1.1 Company 1 Company Profile

5.1.2 Company 1 Business Overview

5.1.3 Company 1 High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Company 1 High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System Products Introduction

5.2 Company 2

5.2.1 Company 2 Company Profile

5.2.2 Company 2 Business Overview

5.2.3 Company 2 High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.2.4 Company 2 High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System Products Introduction

5.3 Company 3

5.3.1 Company 3 Company Profile

5.3.2 Company 3 Business Overview

5.3.3 Company 3 High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Company 3 High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System Products Introduction

5.4 Company 4

5.4.1 Company 4 Company Profile

5.4.2 Company 4 Business Overview

5.4.3 Company 4 High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.4.4 Company 4 High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System Products Introduction

……………………………………………………………

6 Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

6.1 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.2 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

6.3 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System Sales, Price and Growth Rate by Types (2015-2020)

6.4 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market Revenue and Sales Forecast, by Types (2020-2026)

7 Market Analysis and Forecast, By Applications

7.1 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.2 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

7.3 Global Revenue, Sales and Growth Rate by Applications (2015-2020)

7.4 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market Revenue and Sales Forecast, by Applications (2020-2026)

8 Market Analysis and Forecast, By Regions

8.1 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

8.2 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

8.3 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

Continued……………….

