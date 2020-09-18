Geochemical Services Market 2020 | Trends, Growth Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2026

The global geochemical services market is likely to derive growth from recent advancements in hydrocarbon exploration. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Geochemical Services Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Method (Laboratory-Based & In-field Based), By End User (Mineral and Mining, Oil and Gas, Archaeological Survey and Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026,” the market will benefit from growing company collaborations.

Geochemical surveys are conducted to study the temperature and pressure of a geochemical environment. This helps to locate the resources as well as determine the chemical components. Additionally, it can also be used to determine the stability of various minerals and fluids present in the geochemical environment. Geochemical services possess the ability to determine the probabilities of minerals and hydrocarbons, which in turn help save a lot of time as well as money. The report encompasses several factors that create opportunities for the growth of the global geochemical services market, in addition to factors that have a direct impact on market growth. Geochemical services provide accurate data that aids in selecting the proper site for the exploration of metals, oil and gas, and other minerals. The growing demand for ores, minerals, oil and gas, and other resources will create a greater adoption of geochemical services across the world.

Segmentation

By Method

Laboratory-Based

In-field Based

By End-User

Mineral and Mining

Oil and Gas

Archaeological Survey

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Players Covered

Intertek

Infineum

SGS

ALS

Weatherford International

Actlabs

Alex Stewart International

AGAT Laboratories

Enviros

GeoMark Research

Premier Oilfield Group

Asia Pacific is Dominating the Global Market Backed by its Immense Production Capability

The report provides segmentation of the global geochemical services market based on method, end users, and regional demographics. Among all regions, Fortune Business Insights predicts that the geochemical services market in the Asia Pacific is likely to witness considerable growth in the coming years due to its huge repository of minerals, oil and gas, ores, and other resources. Additionally, the heft budget allocations towards the research and development of geochemical resources will favor the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific. Additionally, the exceptional advancements in the field of construction, aviation, and automobile have created a huge demand for several types of metals as well as hydrocarbons in this region. The aforementioned factors will aid the growth of the geochemical services market in the Asia Pacific in the forthcoming years.

Some of the leading companies that are operating in the global geochemical services market are

Intertek Group

Infineum International

SGS SA

ALS Global

Weatherford International

Shiva Analyticals

Actlabs Group

Alex Stewart International

Agat Laboratories

Strother Services

Enviros Group

GeoMark Research

Premier Oilfield Laboratories

