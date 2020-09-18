Solar Panel Cleaning Market Projected to Grow at a Steady Pace During 2020-2026

Solar Panel Cleaning Industry 2020 Global Market research report studies the latest Solar Panel Cleaning industry aspects market size, share, trends, Opportunities and Strategies To Boost Growth, business overview, revenue, demand, marketplace expanding, technological innovations, recent development, and Solar Panel Cleaning industry scenario during the forecast period (2020-2025).

The major players profiled in this report include: Ecoppia, Boson Robotics , Serbot AG , Nomadd , Clean Solar Solutions Ltd , Heliotex , Kashgar Solbright Photovoltaic Technology Co, ltd , Sharp Corporation , Saint Gobain , Premier Solar Cleaning

Global Solar Panel Cleaning Market is valued approximately USD 580 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.4 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Solar panel cleaning is a method of detaching gathered elements comprising dust, ashes from wildfires, bird droppings from the panel surface. This procedure is instigated to mend power conversion capability of PV where gathered particles act as an barrier between the sunlight and the panels. The Solar Panel Cleaning market is driven by the surging adoption of Solar Power generation owing to rising focus towards green buildings, favorable governments norms and policies towards adoption of renewable energy. As per the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), in the first quarter of 2020, 3.6 gigawatts of Solar PV capacity was installed in the US increasing the total to 81.4 gigawatts of installed capacity which is enough to power 15.7 million houses. While as per Natural Resources Canada, the total capacity of Solar PV in Canada was 3040 Megawatts. Further, the escalating demand for clean energy to reduce carbon emission has also promoted the adoption of solar panels in the region. In the year 2018, the solar accounted for 51% of all the new electric generating capacity additions in the United States as nearly about 315000 residential spaces added solar Panels in the year 2018. Moreover, surging establishments of smart cities in both developed & developing countries along with strategic initiatives taken up by the private organizations indulged in offering Solar Panel Cleanings project a prosperous market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Solar Panel Cleaning market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing penetration of Solar Power generation the in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income and rising investments in renewable power generation would create lucrative growth prospects for the Solar Panel Cleaning market across Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Wet Cleaning

Dry Cleaning

By Process:

Semi-Automated

Automated

Water Brushes

Electrostatic

Automated Robotic

Others

By Mode of Operation:

Manual

Autonomous

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial & Utility

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year a?? 2017, 2018

Base year a?? 2019

Forecast period a?? 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Solar Panel Cleaning Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

