Functional Safety Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2027

The functional safety is part of the overall safety of the system. Failure occurs due to certain reason such as random failure of any part, software, hardware, and by human error hence need to be a precaution, this system provides safety, henceforth the increasing demand for the functional safety market globally. The increasing safety standards and government policies for safety, also growing concern about individual protection is the key factor driving the growth of the functional safety market.

The functional safety helps to prevent dangerous failure; also, it helps the system to function correctly. Hence, increasing adoption of the functional safety rising demand for the functional safety market. This system provides various benefits such as reduce risk and ensure safety, thereby prevent any loss or damage to humans or the environment. These factors are driving the need for the functional safety market. However, the system required a number of components that increase its cost, which may restrain the growth of the functional safety market. An increasing number of manufacturing, oil and gas, chemical, pharmaceutical companies in the emerging economies such as India, China, Japan, and others are demanding for the functional safety system that is expected to drive the growth of the functional safety market.

Major Key Players Covered In This Report:

1. ABB

2. Emerson Electric

3. General Electric

4. HIMA Paul Hildebrandt GmbH

5. Honeywell

6. Omron

7. Rockwell

8. Schneider Electric

9. Siemens

10. Yogokawa Electric Corporation

The global functional safety market is segmented on the basis of offering, system, and end-user industry. On the basis of offering the market is segmented as component, service. On the basis of system the market is segmented as emergency shutdown system (ESD), turbo machinery control (TMC), fire and gas monitoring, high integrity pressure protection system (HIPPS), burner management system (BMS). On the basis of end-user industry the market is segmented as oil and gas, chemicals, power generation, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, others.

